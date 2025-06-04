ETV Bharat / state

Kidnapped In Bihar, Thrown Into River In Nepal: Six-year-old Boy Missing As Police Probe Bone Chilling Revenge Case

Motihari: In a shocking incident of revenge killing, a man allegedly threw the six-year-old son of his wife's paramour into a river in Nepal after kidnapping him from Bihars' Motihari to avenge the illicit relationship, police said.

The bone-chilling incident has been reported from Raxaul in Motihari.

According to Inspector Vijay Kumar, the boy was kidnapped from his house in Raxaul area of Motihari on May 28 while police lodged the case on May 31 after the boy's father lodged the missing complaint at the police station.

During a subsequent investigation, police arrested a suspect from Raxaul who later confessed to having kidnapped the boy from his house, Kumar said.