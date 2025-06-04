ETV Bharat / state

Kidnapped In Bihar, Thrown Into River In Nepal: Six-year-old Boy Missing As Police Probe Bone Chilling Revenge Case

Police suspect the accused kidnapped the boy to avenge the affair of his wife with the boy's father.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Motihari: In a shocking incident of revenge killing, a man allegedly threw the six-year-old son of his wife's paramour into a river in Nepal after kidnapping him from Bihars' Motihari to avenge the illicit relationship, police said.

The bone-chilling incident has been reported from Raxaul in Motihari.

According to Inspector Vijay Kumar, the boy was kidnapped from his house in Raxaul area of Motihari on May 28 while police lodged the case on May 31 after the boy's father lodged the missing complaint at the police station.

During a subsequent investigation, police arrested a suspect from Raxaul who later confessed to having kidnapped the boy from his house, Kumar said.

Arrested Accused Reveals Shocking Details

According to Inspector Kumar, during police interrogation, the arrested accused said that his wife, an ASHA worker posted in the local sub-divisional hospital had an affair with the boy's father, a health worker posted in the same hospital. In order to avenge the illicit relationship, he hatched a conspiracy and kidnapped the boy from his house and later threw him into the Narayan river from the Narayani bridge in Nepal, police said.

Police Team Rushed To Nepal To Retrieve Body

On the disclosure of the accused, the Raxaul police team has reached the Narayan river where a massive search is underway to retrieve the boy's body. The child's body was not found at the time this report was filed.

