Kidnapped Assam Boy Found Dead In Arunachal Pradesh

Tinsukia: A 12-year-old boy from Assam's Tinsukia district, who was kidnapped while returning from school, was found dead in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday, police said. The boy was kidnapped on July 22 when he was returning home in Sadiya Sonpura from his school located at the Assam-Arunachal border, they said.

His kidnappers contacted his father, demanding a ransom of Rs 25 lakh and threatened to kill him if the money was not paid, a senior police officer said. The boy's family immediately reported the incident to the police in both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the case, he said. During interrogation, the duo allegedly confessed to the police that the boy was killed immediately after the kidnap, and his body was buried in a pit and the ransom was demanded after his death, the officer said.

Police said they found the body in the Panikhova area, about 800 metre from the site of the kidnap. It is now being investigated whether the two arrested acted on their own or if others were also involved in the crime, they said. The accused persons are residents of Arunachal Pradesh and were involved in other cases of kidnapping as well, police said.