Kid, Women Among 5 Killed In Road Accident In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Five members of the same family, who were going to visit a temple, were killed on the spot near Nekawala toll plaza on Manoharpur-Dausa National Highway in Jamwaramgarh area of Rajasthan in a road accident on Sunday morning.

The deceased also include a one-year-old child and two women. The horrific road accident took place when the private car in which they were travelling collided with a trailer. They were about to visit Khatu Shyam temple in Jaipur.

All the deceased are said to be from the same family. Their car carried a Uttar Pradesh number plate. After the accident, locals heard loud screaming on the spot. People trapped in the car and trailer were taken out after a lot of effort. Due to the accident, there were long hours of traffic jams on the highway. The accident was so severe that the car was blown into pieces.