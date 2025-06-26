ETV Bharat / state

'Khula' Divorce Does Not Require Husband's Consent, Rules Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has upheld that a Muslim woman can obtain a ‘khula’ divorce without the consent of her husband. The decision reinforces the legal validity of Khulanama (divorce certificate) issued by a Religious Advisory Council, even without the husband's approval.

A division bench comprising Justices Mousami Bhattacharya and BR Madhusudhan Rao delivered the judgment while dismissing an appeal petition filed by a man challenging the family court’s earlier verdict.

The case pertains to a Muslim couple who got married in 2012. However, their relationship soured after a few years. The wife then alleged harassment and sought a 'khula' divorce. When her husband refused to grant consent, she approached the Religious Advisory Council.

As per Islamic culture, the council made three separate attempts to contact the husband and initiate reconciliation. When he failed to respond, the council issued a Khulanama on October 5, 2020.