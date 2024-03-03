'Khela Hobe Even Before Khela...': TMC Quips as BJP leader Pawan Singh steps aside from Asansol Lok Sabha Seat

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh withdrew his name from the Lok Sabha poll contest from Asansol seat in West Bengal on Sunday, a day after the BJP named him as its candidate from the constituency currently represented by Trinamool Congress's Shatrughan Sinha.

Trinamool Congress Sunday said BJP leader and Pawan Singh withdrawing his name from Asansol seat was due to the indomitable spirit and power of people of West Bengal. Party leader Derek O'Brien called it 'Khela Hobe even before Khela Begins'.

The TMC was quick to mock the BJP by saying it surrendered the seat even before the commencement of the election campaign. Trinamool's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said Singh pulling out was a result of the 'indomitable spirit and people of the people of West Bengal'. At this, party leader Derek O'Brien quipped, "This is Khela Hobe even before the khela begins."

In a post on X, Singh thanked the BJP leadership for his candidature but added that he will not be able to contest from Asansol "due to some reason". Though he did not specify the reason behind his decision, his candidature had drawn criticism from the TMC, which is in power in West Bengal, which alleged that many of his songs were crude and depicted women, including those from the state, in a vulgar way.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee shared Singh's post on X and said, "The INDOMITABLE SPIRIT AND POWER OF THE PEOPLE OF WEST BENGAL." TMC leader Santanu Sen alleged that the BJP speaks about women empowerment, but in reality they are anti-women. "They are anti-women and anti-Bengali and that is why they had given nomination to him. But realising people's anger, they were forced to back out," he said.

Asansol is home to a sizeable migrant population, and the BJP had hoped that Singh would be an effective counter to Sinha, the actor-politician who was in the saffron party for decades before walking out in 2019. The BJP apparently decided to nudge Singh to step aside from the contest to defuse the controversy, more so when the party has seized on the Sandeshkhali row to go after the TMC leadership.

Many women in Sandeshkhali have accused suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates of sexual assault and land grabbing. Sheikh and many of his cronies have been arrested.

Last Updated :2 hours ago

TAGGED:

Pawan SinghAsansol Lok Sabha SeatBhojpuri Singer ActorTMC

