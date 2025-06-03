ETV Bharat / state

Kheer Bhawani Mela: LG Sinha, CM Omar, Mehbooba Push For Pandits' Return, Peace In Kashmir

Kashmiri Pandit devotees perform rituals at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Peeth during the annual 'Kheer Bhawani Mela', in Jammu, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. ( PTI )

Srinagar: The Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, saw hundreds of devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, on Tuesday in observance of Jyeshtha Ashtami. The annual mela at the temple was attended by leaders and people from all political parties.

When Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the temple, he interacted with worshippers. In addition to praising the attendance, he stated the administration has prepared everything for the occasion and the next Amarnath Yatra.

“Many devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, have come here to seek blessings,” Sinha told reporters. “We have ensured peaceful conduct of the mela and made all preparations for the yatra. I encourage people from across the country to participate.”

JK LG Manoj Sinha at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a statement, extended greetings and described the festival as a symbol of communal harmony. He said such events reflect the region’s cultural fabric and called for the dignified return of Pandits to their homes.

“This festival strengthens the bonds that have kept our society together,” Omar said. “I hope peace returns and Pandits can reclaim their rightful place in Kashmir.”