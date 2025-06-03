ETV Bharat / state

Kheer Bhawani Mela: LG Sinha, CM Omar, Mehbooba Push For Pandits' Return, Peace In Kashmir

The annual mela at the revered Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Ganderbal was attended by mainstream political leaders besides hundreds of devotees.

Kashmiri Pandit devotees perform rituals at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Peeth during the annual 'Kheer Bhawani Mela', in Jammu, Tuesday, June 3, 2025.
Kashmiri Pandit devotees perform rituals at the Mata Kheer Bhawani Peeth during the annual 'Kheer Bhawani Mela', in Jammu, Tuesday, June 3, 2025. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 7:59 PM IST

Srinagar: The Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, saw hundreds of devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, on Tuesday in observance of Jyeshtha Ashtami. The annual mela at the temple was attended by leaders and people from all political parties.

When Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the temple, he interacted with worshippers. In addition to praising the attendance, he stated the administration has prepared everything for the occasion and the next Amarnath Yatra.

“Many devotees, including Kashmiri Pandits, have come here to seek blessings,” Sinha told reporters. “We have ensured peaceful conduct of the mela and made all preparations for the yatra. I encourage people from across the country to participate.”

JK LG Manoj Sinha at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir
JK LG Manoj Sinha at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a statement, extended greetings and described the festival as a symbol of communal harmony. He said such events reflect the region’s cultural fabric and called for the dignified return of Pandits to their homes.

“This festival strengthens the bonds that have kept our society together,” Omar said. “I hope peace returns and Pandits can reclaim their rightful place in Kashmir.”

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also visited the temple and welcomed the devotees. Speaking to reporters, she said Jammu and Kashmir cannot be complete without its Pandit community.

PDP President Mehbooba Mufti at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“There can be no solution through guns, whether from militants or the military,” she said. “Only a political solution is possible — and that requires the return of Pandits with dignity.”

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra, who also visited the temple, recalled Mahatma Gandhi’s words during the partition, saying that Kashmir gave him hope. “This gathering, where people from all faiths have come together, is our answer to the Pahalgam terror attack,” Karra said.

JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra (M) flanked by party leaders at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir
JKPCC Chief Tariq Hameed Karra (M) flanked by party leaders at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Tarun Chugh called the mela a reflection of India’s cultural strength. He said the temple is not just a religious site but a symbol of national unity.

“This festival will continue for generations, no matter the threats,” Chugh said. He condemned the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and said the attackers received a strong response under “Operation Sindoor.”

BJP leader Tarun Chugh at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir
BJP leader Tarun Chugh at Mela Kheer Bhawani in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

“Our armed forces acted decisively, with support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said. Chugh also criticized opposition leaders, accusing them of echoing hostile narratives. “At a time when the world is seeing the truth about Pakistan’s role in terrorism, some at home are still questioning our security actions,” he said.

