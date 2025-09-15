ETV Bharat / state

Kheda Cyber Crime Police Bust Rs 13 Crore Fraud, Five Arrested

Five accused individuals have been arrested, while the search for other persons involved in the scam is ongoing.

Kheda Cyber Crime Police Bust Rs 13 Crore Fraud, Five Arrested
Cyber Crime Police Station, Kheda (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 4:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kheda: The Kheda Cyber Crime Police have arrested five persons in connection with a cyber fraud case involving Rs 13.56 crore in Gujarat, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the investigation began after the detection of a suspicious account in the Khatraj branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mehmedabad.

The account, created under a fake partnership firm on the Government of India’s Udyam platform, was allegedly used to siphon off money from victims across different states. Funds collected through fraudulent means were deposited into this account and transferred online to multiple destinations.

Police said the accused had started internet banking for the account and handed over access to others in exchange for commissions. One of the arrested accused had allegedly rented his account for the transfer of fraudulent funds. According to officials, five accused have been arrested so far. They further said that the search for other persons involved in the scam is underway.

Those arrested accused have been identified as Girishbhai Balubhai Chauhan and Niteshbhai Ajitbhai Chauhan from Sundha Vansol village in Mahmadabad, Piyushbhai Bhagubhai Patel from Aklacha village in Mahmadabad, Jignesh Vallabhbhai Markana from Punagam in Surat, and Dhaval Shankarlal Sadhu from Piplode in Surat.

Officials said that Rs 13.56 crore had been funnelled through the fraudulent account as part of a larger criminal conspiracy. Further investigations are underway, officials added.

Read More

  1. Cybercrime Costs India Rs 31,000 Crore: Parliamentary Panel Tells Central Govt To Act Fast
  2. C-DOT Inks Pact With PNB To Boost Digital Banking Service And Accelerate IT Transformation

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CYBER CRIME POLICEGUJARATCYBER FRAUD CASEKHEDA CYBER CRIME POLICE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.