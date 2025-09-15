ETV Bharat / state

Kheda Cyber Crime Police Bust Rs 13 Crore Fraud, Five Arrested

Kheda: The Kheda Cyber Crime Police have arrested five persons in connection with a cyber fraud case involving Rs 13.56 crore in Gujarat, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the investigation began after the detection of a suspicious account in the Khatraj branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) in Mehmedabad.

The account, created under a fake partnership firm on the Government of India’s Udyam platform, was allegedly used to siphon off money from victims across different states. Funds collected through fraudulent means were deposited into this account and transferred online to multiple destinations.

Police said the accused had started internet banking for the account and handed over access to others in exchange for commissions. One of the arrested accused had allegedly rented his account for the transfer of fraudulent funds. According to officials, five accused have been arrested so far. They further said that the search for other persons involved in the scam is underway.