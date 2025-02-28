Khatu Shyam Mela To Begin In Rajasthan's Sikar Today; Will Continue Till March 11

Sikar: The much-awaited Khatu Shyam Mela, or Falguni Lakkhi fair, will kick off on Friday in Rajasthan's Sikar district. After Tilak and worship, Lakhdatar's court will open the fair at 5 pm.

Subsequently, Shyam Sarkar will listen to the devotees' grievances for 271 hours continuously till Ekadashi. The temple committee and administration have almost completed the preparations for the 11-day fair.

The authorities provided a helpline number (9667600788) for the devotees, who can register a complaint about the arrangements. It has also been instructed that if the complaint received on this number is found to be wrong, action will be taken against the concerned complainant.

Over 120 Bengali artisans have specially reached Khatu Shyam temple to decorate the premises to show their excellent craftsmanship. Director of Utsav Wedding Design Company Aviram Patra said, "At the fair, the temple premises will be decorated with 20 types of different types of flowers, including Hydresia, Pinonopsis, Imposia, Dishbird, Red Berry, Orchid from Holland, South Africa, Columbia, New Zealand, China, Italy, Bangkok, and 65 kinds of flowers, including roses, Carnation, Lily Anthurium, Alconia, and Kishtivam from India."

This time, the devotees coming to Khatu can get entry from the main gate through Gungaan Nagar in front of the Municipality on Ringas Road. Thereafter, they can pass through the zigzag way in Charan Maidan from Khatikan Mohalla to Kerpura Tiraha. They have to cross the Lakhdatar Maidan from Mokshadham to Kumawat Agricultural Farm. From that point, the devotees will have to reach the temple through 14 straight lines from the 75-foot main fair ground.

Along the route, Charan Maidan will be only used when the pressure of the crowd increases. Two blocks have been increased in the gathering place so that the crowd of devotees can be controlled. Six new blocks have been made in Charan Mela Ground and Lakhdatar Mela Ground.

In the first phase, regular bus service will begin for the fair from today by Sikar Depot. In the next phase, buses will ply from March 7 to 12.