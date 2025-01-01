ETV Bharat / state

Kharmas Ends January 15, Wedding Season To Begin With 75 Auspicious Dates In 2025 - Know More

Hisar: Kharmas, the inauspicious period that began on December 15, 2024, will conclude on January 15, 2025, marking the resumption of auspicious activities, including weddings. According to astrologer Pandit Pratham Sharma, this period is considered unsuitable for significant events due to the slower pace and reduced brightness of the Sun as it transitions through Sagittarius.

"Kharmas, also known as Malmas, is observed when the Sun enters Sagittarius. The period ends when the Sun moves into Capricorn on January 14 at 9.03 AM, coinciding with Makar Sankranti," explained Pandit Sharma. He added that during this month, worshipping Lord Vishnu and Lord Shankar is believed to bring immense spiritual benefits.

From January 16, the wedding season will commence with 75 auspicious dates available throughout 2025. Notable dates include Basant Panchmai on February 2, Phuleraj Duj on March 1, And Akshaya Tritiya on April 30. Other significant dates include Peepal Purnima on May 12 and Devuthani Ekadashi on November 1.