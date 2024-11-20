Sambalpur To Begin Kharif Paddy Procurement On 22nd, Government Promises Reforms

Sambalpur: Sambalpur district is gearing up for the Kharif paddy procurement season, scheduled to start on November 22. The District Level Paddy Procurement Committee (DLPC) has finalized arrangements to ensure that the process runs smoothly and efficiently. With 59,818 verified farmers ready to sell their produce, the state government has assured reforms in key areas to address issues that have plagued the system for years.
Under the previous administration, farmers faced major challenges, including delays in the centralized token system and unfair weight cuts by millers. Many farmers complained that tokens were issued either too early or too late, disrupting their ability to sell paddy. Millers were accused of reducing the weight of paddy by 5 to 10 kg per quintal, citing poor quality as an excuse. These issues, coupled with the interference of brokers, led to widespread dissatisfaction.
However, the new government, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has introduced several measures to address these concerns.
Key Measures Announced by the Government
Reforms in the Token System
Food Supplies Minister Krushna Chandra Patra has emphasized decentralization of the token system. Unlike the earlier approach, where tokens were issued at the state level, district collectors will now have the authority to manage and issue tokens. This was announced at a review meeting chaired by the minister on Wednesday. It was also finalized that steps will be taken to ensure a smooth process for farmers.
The minister also announced a provision allowing collectors to extend the validity of expired tokens by seven days to ensure that no farmer misses the opportunity to sell their produce. While the token system will not be entirely abolished, these changes aim to make it more flexible and farmer-friendly.
“Some farmers have received tokens before their paddy is ready, while others, whose paddy is ready, are still waiting for tokens. We are working to fix these issues. From now on, token decisions will be taken at the district level under the supervision of collectors,” said Patra during a review meeting in Sambalpur.
Enhanced Infrastructure and Monitoring
The state government has introduced several measures to ensure transparency and improve facilities at procurement centers (mandis):
• CCTV Installation: Cameras will be installed at all 129 procurement centers to monitor activities and prevent malpractice.
• Border Patrolling: Strict surveillance will be conducted at district borders to prevent the illegal inflow of paddy from other districts or states.
• Farmer Amenities: Farmers will have access to sheds, seating arrangements, and drinking water facilities at mandis.
Direct Payment to Farmers
The minister assured that all payments for paddy would be credited directly to farmers’ bank accounts, bypassing middlemen. This initiative is expected to eliminate corruption and delays in payment, providing farmers with timely and secure transactions.
Scale of Procurement in Sambalpur
The district has made extensive preparations for the Kharif procurement season:
• Farmers Registered: 59,895 farmers initially registered for procurement; after verification, 59,818 were deemed eligible.
• Procurement Centers: Paddy will be procured at 129 centers, operated by 45 PACS/LAMPS and 14 self-help groups.
• Supervision:
• 46 millers have been deployed for processing.
• 123 nodal officers and 29 mandi supervisors will oversee procurement operations.
Additionally, a satellite survey identified 64,718 plots as potentially suspect. Verification of these plots is currently underway to ensure transparency in the procurement process.
Procurement Timings
Paddy procurement will take place from 8 AM to 12 PM daily, with provisions to extend the timing if necessary. In Kuchinda and Rairakhol subdivisions, the process will commence on November 27.
Efforts to Curb Malpractices
To prevent the entry of unauthorized paddy into the system, strict patrolling will be conducted at district borders. Furthermore, the government has assured that middlemen will not be allowed to operate in procurement centers.
“The focus this year is on transparency and efficiency. We want to ensure that genuine farmers receive fair treatment,” said Minister Patra.
Farmers’ Reactions
The government’s decision to purchase paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal has been welcomed by many farmers. However, some remain skeptical about the implementation of reforms. Past experiences with token delays and weight-cutting practices have left farmers wary, but the administration’s promises of improved systems have made them optimistic.
“There are always problems galore during procurement. Even this year, there has been a delay in opening the mandis. Further, the mandis are in a bad state. They have a few sheds and boundary. Therefore we face a lot of probem. Neither the previous government did anything for farmers nor has the present government done anything different this year," said Debendra Pradhan, a farmer from Talab village of Maneswar block in Sambalpur District.
"This time, we hope the government will deliver on its promises. The previous system was riddled with issues, and we had to face unnecessary harassment. If these new measures are implemented sincerely, it will be a big relief for us,” said another farmer from Sambalpur.
Future Outlook
The district administration, led by Sambalpur Collector and other officials, has assured that no farmer will face distress sales this season. With decentralized decision-making, enhanced monitoring, and improved farmer facilities, the state government aims to set a new benchmark for transparency and efficiency in paddy procurement.
