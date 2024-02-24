Kharge, Venugopal in Hyderabad for Sharmila's Son's Wedding Reception, May Discuss LS Candidates

Hyderabad: Congress has intensified its efforts to select strong candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Party national president Mallikarjuna Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal would reach Hyderabad this evening to attend the wedding reception of Andhra Pradesh PCC president YS Sharmila's son.

According to sources, the senior Congress leaders may discuss the selection of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana with PCC president Revanth Reddy, party state in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, and others during this visit. The Chief Minister has already announced Vamsichand Reddy as the candidate for the Mahabubnagar constituency and the remaining 16 seats are left to be selected.

PCC vice-president Mallu Ravi was recently appointed as the representative of the state government in Delhi by the government. He announced on Friday that he had resigned from this post and sent a letter to the CM to get the Nagarkurnool ticket. Former Alampur MLA Sampath Kumar and some other leaders are also trying hard for this seat.

It is expected by party circles that offering the Secunderabad seat to backward classes will give support to the Congress in the city. Congress leaders believe that there is a possibility that the rival BRS will also give the Secunderabad ticket to a backward community leader.

About 50 candidates are seeking tickets for five reserved seats in the SC and ST quota. According to party sources, there are leaders, high officials, retired officers, doctors, and lawyers who are in the fray.

The Congress has set up a war room committee with PCC office bearers regarding the Lok Sabha elections. Pawan Malladi has been appointed as the chairman. Also, Sandesh Shingalkar, Satish Manne, Santosh Rudra, and Jakkani Anitha are the co-chairmen. The party appointed Wasim Bhasha and Aaron Mirza for training and Srikanth Kummari as analyst while Girija Shetkar and Naveen Pattem are social media in-charges.

PCC executive president, MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud said in a statement on Friday that these appointments were made with the permission of Congress state affairs in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi