Kharge's 'I'm 1 Of 12 Jyotirlinga' Remark: Plea Not Heard, Agra Court Lists Next Hearing On Dec 23

Agra: The petition filed against Congress national president and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge in the MP-MLA court of Agra could not be heard on Friday as the police report in this connection was not submitted.

The court has listed the next hearing of the case on December 23.

Advocate Gagan Sharma, resident of Sarlabag Extension of Dayalbagh in New Agra police station area had earlier filed a petition against Kharge in court. In his petition, Sharma accused Kharge of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus, alleging him of mocking Jyotirlingas.

Addressing a rally organised by Dalit-OBC-Minorities-Adivasi in Delhi on December 1, Kharge had called himself 'one of the 12 Jyotirlingas'. He had said that he is a Hindu and his father named him after one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. His remarks had left the audience laughing.

The petitioner said that an effort was made to file an FIR against Kharge but the police allegedly did not register any complaint. After which, he filed an application in the court.

Sharma said, "I have faith in Lord Shiva and have visited three Jyotirlingas. Kharge made a statement hurting religious sentiments during a rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on December 1".

He said that Kharge's statement was covered on television and widely discussed on social media platforms. "To confirm his statement, I checked the social media accounts of Congress leaders and found that a video of his speech was uploaded. I sent a complaint by post to the Agra Police Commissioner on December 12 and demanded to file a case against Kharge. As the police did not take any action, I approached the court. The case was to be heard today but as the police report was not placed in court, the hearing was not held today. The court has now scheduled the next hearing on December 23," Sharma said.