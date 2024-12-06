ETV Bharat / state

Kharge Dissolves Pradesh, District, City, Block Committees Of UPCC

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is headed by Ajay Rai.

Kharge Dissolves Pradesh, District, City, Block Committees Of UPCC
File image of Mallikarjun Kharge (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect.

The move comes months after the Lok Sabha polls and days after bypolls in the state in which the Congress did not field any candidates, supporting the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies on nine seats.

The move seems to be aimed at reorganising the state unit of the Congress and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Kharge has approved a proposal to dissolve the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect, a statement issued by Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is headed by Ajay Rai.

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect.

The move comes months after the Lok Sabha polls and days after bypolls in the state in which the Congress did not field any candidates, supporting the Samajwadi Party and INDIA bloc allies on nine seats.

The move seems to be aimed at reorganising the state unit of the Congress and strengthening the party at the grassroots level.

Kharge has approved a proposal to dissolve the pradesh, district, city and block committees of the party's Uttar Pradesh unit with immediate effect, a statement issued by Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) is headed by Ajay Rai.

Last Updated : 2 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MALLIKARJUN KHARGEAJAY RAIUP CONGRESSUPCC

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.