Khap Leaders Lend Support To Farmers' Movement, Call Mahapanchayat In Hisar On Dec 29

Chandigarh: Extending support to the protesting farmers, Khap representatives on Thursday urged all farmer organisations to unite and decided to hold a mahapanchayat in Haryana's Hisar on December 29. They said that the mahapanchayat will decide the next course of action, strategy and try to resolve differences that have risen among various outfits.

Satish, a representative of Satrol Khap, said, "We support the farmers' movement, because it is not the fight of any one farmer, but of the community. Earlier during the farmers' protest, three dharnas were held in Haryana and 102 khaps supported it while an 11-member committee was formed. The initiative was stalled during the elections but now the movement will be renewed."

All farmers and social organisations along with Khaps have been invited at the mahapanchayat, which is aimed at laying down the future plans of the farmer movement. "We want all farmer organisations to be united on this issue. Farmers across the country should come forward because the MSP will not be given to one farmer but to all," he said adding that the occasion can be used for resolving all mutual differences.

According to Satish, Khap Panchayats are always standing in support of the farmers and the main demand is getting the guarantee of MSP from the Centre. The 11-member committee of Khaps is also supporting the farmers' movement, he added.

"The Mahapanchayat has been called in Bas village of Hisar and we will try to unite all the farmer organisations so that the movement can be held together. We want to warn the government that if the government is really concerned about the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal, then it should send a delegation to talk to the farmers within 10 days. God forbid if something untoward happens, then the government will be held solely responsible," he said.

Satish said that on December 13, the committee of Khaps went to Khanauri border to meet farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, whose fast-unto-death entered the 24th day on Thursday.

Jagjit had then said "My life is not more precious than the farmers who have been martyred for MSP."

Satish said that innocent farmers are being lathi-charged and tear gas shells are being thrown at them. "We pray for Jagjit's speedy recovery. We had postponed the dharna at three places due to elections," he said.