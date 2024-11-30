ETV Bharat / state

Odisha Journalist Receives Threat Mail Linked To Khalistani Terrorist Gurpatwant Pannu

Bhubaneswar: The capital city of Odisha has been placed on high alert following a threatening email received by Odia journalist Akshay Sahu, allegedly from Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. The email contains alarming warnings, including a disruption of the ongoing DGP-IG conference and a call to stop all flights from Biju Patnaik Airport on December 1. It also offers a reward of Rs 25 lakh for flying the Khalistani flag in the city.

The email, sent under Pannu’s name, warns of serious disruptions during the high-profile DGP-IG conference, which is being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and NSA Ajit Doval. The audio accompanying the email allegedly threatens to paralyze flight operations at Bhubaneswar Airport on December 1.

A day ahead of the inauguration of the conference, Pannun who heads the Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a Khalistani separatist group, had in a video message allegedly urged his supporters and sympathizers to “disguise and take cover in temples-hotels in Bhubaneswar to disrupt the DG-IGP conference.” The government of India has earlier declared Pannun a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

A team from the Crime Branch visited Akshay Sahu’s residence on Saturday to investigate the email. Security agencies are also scrutinizing the source and authenticity of the mail. However, the Commissionerate Police has downplayed the incident, with Bhubaneswar Deputy Police Commissioner Pinak Mishra stating that, “We are keeping a close watch.” He said, all security measures are in place and we will leave nothing to chance. The city has been extensively covered under different layers of security, he added.

Security in Bhubaneswar has been heightened in response to the threats. The Commissionerate Police has deployed additional personnel, and all security officers have been put on alert. Meanwhile, a suspicious bag was seized from the Biju Patnaik Airport by the CISF. While preliminary investigations suggest the bag belongs to a passenger, its contents are being thoroughly examined.