Babbar Khalsa International Member And Ex-Terrorist Murder Accused Held In Punjab

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 23 hours ago

Updated : 23 hours ago

The counter intelligence wing arrested Simranjeet Singh alias Bablu, a member of Babbar Khalsa International, who was allegedly involved in the murder of former terrorist Rattandeep Singh in April and was on the run since then. A huge cache of ammunition was recovered from him.

Khalistani Terror Group Member And Ex-Terrorist Murder Accused Held In Punjab
Representational Picture (Punjab DGP X handle)

Chandigarh: The Jalandhar Counter Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police has arrested an active member of the Khalistani terrorist group, Babbar Khalsa International, involved in the murder of former terrorist Rattandeep Singh. A revolver, live cartridges and other weapons were recovered during the arrest.

The accused, Simranjit Singh alias Bablu, has been absconding since Rattandeep's murder on April 3. He was part of the module operated by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Rinda and US-based terrorist Gopi Nawansharia.

Rattandeep, a native of Karnal, who had come to Balachor for work was killed by two men on Balachore bypass near Garhi Kanungo village at around 7 pm. Several rounds of bullets were fired at Rattandeep and his nephew Gurpreet Singh, who was also with him.

The Balachore Police had registered a case under various sections including 302 (murder) and 307 (intent to murder) of the Arms Act against gangster Gopi Nawanshahr and other unidentified persons.

During investigations, it was revealed that Rattandeep used to work for Babbar Khalsa gang but had suddenly distanced himself and started staying away from terrorist activities for some time. From the beginning, police suspected that people associated with terrorist organisations had carried out the incident.

US-based gangster Gopi Nawanshahria took responsibility for Rattandeep's murder through a social media post. Rattandeep was a notorious terrorist of Babbar Khalsa outfit and several cases, including murder cases, were registered against him in many states as well as Punjab.

Taking to his X handle, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav wrote, "In an intelligence led operation, Counter Intelligence, #Jalandhar, has apprehended key assailant Simranjeet Bablu, a member of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) involved in the fatal shooting of former terrorist Rattandeep Singh on April 3, 2024 in SBS Nagar. The module was operated by #Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Rinda & #USA-based Gopi Nawanshehria. Sophisticated weapons along with a huge cache of ammunition recovered. Further investigations ongoing @PunjabPoliceInd is committed to maintain peace and harmony as per the directions of CM @BhagwantMann."

