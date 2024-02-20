Militant Amritpal Singh's Lawyer MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa Demands Return of Detained Prisoners

Dibrugarh (Assam ): On February 17, a number of electronic devices were found in the National Security Act (NSA) cell of the extremely tight Dibrugarh Jail in Assam, resulting in a serious security breach.

Ten members of the extremist group 'Waris Punjab De' (WPD), a pro-Khalistani organisation, including its leader Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles, were among the detainees. On Tuesday state Director General of Police GP Singh arrived in Dibrugarh and took stock of the management.

Meanwhile, Singh's lawyer and former MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa arrived at the jail on Tuesday and his associates. Lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa alleged conspiring against Singh as well as ten other prisoners. Singh was imprisoned in Dibrugarh Central Jail on charges of sedition.

The lawyer said that authorities have conspired to kill Singh and ten other associates in the central jail. He also alleged that the health condition of the prisoners is not stable. The senior advocate has demanded the return of the prisoners lodged in the National Security Act case, to Punjab.

Taking to X, DGP GP Singh posted: “Reference NSA detenues at Dibrugarh Jail, Assam - On receipt of Information about unauthorised activities taking place in NSA cell, additional CCTV cameras were installed in public area of NSA Block. Inputs received confirmed unauthorised activities, based on which Jail staff searched the premise of NSA Cell early this morning, leading to recovery of smartphone with SIM, keypad phone, TV remote with keyboard, spy-cam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphone & speakers and smart watch which were lawfully seized by Jail staff. Source of these unauthorised articles and mode of induction is being ascertained. Further lawful action is being taken and steps being taken to prevent recurrence.”

The Parliament passed the National Security Act in 1980, and since then, it has undergone multiple amendments. "The state may detain an individual without a formal charge or trial," according to the NSA.



A person may be detained under the Act in order to keep them from acting in a way that jeopardises "the security of the state" or the "maintenance of the public order." It is not a police detention order based on particular charges or for a specific infraction of the law; rather, it is an administrative order issued by the District Magistrate (DM) or the Divisional Commissioner.



