Khalistani Leader Amritpal Singh, Associates Eating Self-cooked Food, Fruits at Dibrugarh Jail

Moran: Amid reports over jailed Khalistani leader and Waris Punjab De Chief Amritpal Singh refusing to eat food at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, sources said that the Sikh separatist leader along with his associates is eating self cooked rotis, bread and fruits owing to safety concerns.

Amritpal along with nine other Khalistani leaders is currently lodged at the Dibrugarh central jail for months now since April last year in connection with the storming of the Ajnala Police station. Recently it has come to light that jailed Amritpal and his associates are not accepting the food provided by the jail authorities citing safety concerns and want to be shifted to Punjab.

However a source from the jail told ETV Bharat that the jailed Sikh separatists are eating food which is cooked by themselves including rotis and fruits. Amritpal and his associates had also started a hunger strike at the jail reportedly over the installation of CCTV cameras thereby “invading” their privacy and demanded that the detainees be shifted to Punjab.

On February 17, a large quantity of SIM cards, TV remotes, two mobile phones, spy cameras were seized in the NSA cell where Amritpal Singh is lodged. Following the incident, security has been beefed up in Dibrugarh jail.

Amritpal Singh's lawyer and former MP Rajdev Singh Khalsa arrived in Dibrugarh jail soon after the unauthorized items were seized in the NSA cell of Amritpal Singh. Singh Khalsa had alleged conspiracy against Amritpal Singh and his associates and demanded that they should be transferred to Punjab.

Since then, Amritpal Singh, along with ten prisoners, have not accepted the food supplied by the jail authorities demanding they be shifted to Punjab. However, according to sources in the jail, even though they are not taking the food given by the jail authorities, they are eating self cooked rotis, breads and fruits.

Amritpal Singh led the protests and storming of the Ajnala police station on February 23 last year. Amritpal Singh had been hiding for a month after challenging the Punjab Police. A case was registered against Amritpal Singh under the NSA.

Following his arrest, Amritpal Singh was brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail along with nine of his associates.