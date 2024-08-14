Himachal Pradesh: Khalistani Gang Threatens Bombing if CM Sukhu Hoists Tricolour on Independence Day

Shimla: A Khalistani group on Tuesday, August 13, issued threats to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, warning him against hoisting the tricolour on the Independence Day, August 15, at the Shaheed Bhuvnesh Dogra Ground in Dehra.

Congress MLA from Gagret, Rakesh Kalia too, received a similar call around 10 am on Tuesday on his personal number from +447537171504.

"The caller introduced himself as the head of the Sikh for Justice organisation and said that if me or the CM hoisted the tricolor flag on August 15, then they would drop a bomb kill the Indians present there. The message said that it would be the beginning of our war against you Indians and your country," he added.

MLA Rakesh Kalia has lodged an FIR at the Amb Police Station regarding the matter. Giving information about the case, police station in-charge Amb Gaurav Bhardwaj said, "The police have registered a case against an unknown person in this regard and started investigating the matter."

It is to be noted that a similar threat was issued last year ahead of the Independence Day by Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu. Khalistani posters were spotted outside a government office on the ISBT road in Shimla and the Dharamshala Tapovan Assembly. The police had immediately registered a case and probed an investigation back then.

The Dehra constituency belongs to the CM's wife Kamlesh Thakur, who had won the assembly by-election from here by defeating Hoshyar Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). During the election campaign, CM Sukhu had promised to organise a state-level Independence Day function in Dehra.