Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's Associates Produced Before Court At Punjab's Ajnala

Amritsar: Seven associates of Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh including Varinder Singh Fauji, were produced at a court in Ajnala on Thursday after the NSA imposed on them ended on March 26.

Police said Fauji is an accused in the case of an attack on Ajnala police station in February, 2023. The court sent him on five-day police remand for further interrogation in the case. Fauji was Amritpal's gunman and a weapon was recovered from him during his arrest. Fauji's lawyer Rituraj Singh said police had sought to take Fauji on seven days remand but the court granted five. "While the prosecution took up the issue of recovery of weapons, we argued that no shots were fired at the Ajnala police station. After a long debate, the court granted police five days remand for Fauji," Rituraj said.

Following the mob attack on the police station at Ajnala, an investigation was launched. Later, Amritpal and several of his close associates were arrested and shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail. Amritpal contested the Parliamentary elections and went on to win Khadoor Sahib seat but was not released from jail. He is currently lodged in Dibrugarh Jail and preparations are underway to bring him to Punjab soon.

In 2023, a mob of 200-250 people led by Amritpal attacked the Ajnala police station to free one of their colleagues from custody. After this, police had registered case under NSA on 10 people and sent them to Dibrugarh Jail.