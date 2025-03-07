ETV Bharat / state

Key Takeaways From Omar Abdullah's Maiden Budget For Jammu Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah arrives to present the state Budget 2025-26, in Jammu, Friday, March 7, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today presented the budget for 2025, the first by an elected government in seven years. Here are the key highlights of the Budget 2025.

Economic and Social Development: Omar Abdullah emphasised the state's march towards stability while announcing initiatives to spur the economy and enhance welfare schemes.

Agriculture Sector: A budgetary allocation of Rs 815 crores will generate 2.88 lakh jobs, support a two-crop culture, and increase horticulture.

Wool and Leather Industry: Plans were announced to boost wool processing and the leather tanning sector to make the local economy more robust.

Tourism Boost: A Rs 390.20 crore budget for tourism projects with a target of 2.36 crore tourists by 2024, including festivals such as the Kashmir Marathon to attract international participation.

Infrastructure Development: Plans to build 500 new Panchayat Ghars to enhance local governance and infrastructure.

New Tourist Places: Basholi is to be developed as an adventure destination and a new water park in Sidhra, Jammu.

Sports and Adventure: Encouraging water sports and developing Sonamarg as a winter sports destination.