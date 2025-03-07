Key Takeaways From Omar Abdullah's Maiden Budget For Jammu Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today presented the budget for 2025, the first by an elected government in seven years. Here are the key highlights of the Budget 2025.
Economic and Social Development: Omar Abdullah emphasised the state's march towards stability while announcing initiatives to spur the economy and enhance welfare schemes.
Agriculture Sector: A budgetary allocation of Rs 815 crores will generate 2.88 lakh jobs, support a two-crop culture, and increase horticulture.
Wool and Leather Industry: Plans were announced to boost wool processing and the leather tanning sector to make the local economy more robust.
Tourism Boost: A Rs 390.20 crore budget for tourism projects with a target of 2.36 crore tourists by 2024, including festivals such as the Kashmir Marathon to attract international participation.
Infrastructure Development: Plans to build 500 new Panchayat Ghars to enhance local governance and infrastructure.
New Tourist Places: Basholi is to be developed as an adventure destination and a new water park in Sidhra, Jammu.
Sports and Adventure: Encouraging water sports and developing Sonamarg as a winter sports destination.
Film Policy: Implementation of a new policy to make Jammu and Kashmir a favourite destination for film shoots and eco-tourism.
Industrial Development: Setting up 64 industrial estates and new initiatives guaranteeing price preferences to relieve traders' woes.
Geographical Indication (GI) Labelling: Pashmina and seven other products are to have GI labelling for encouraging regional handicrafts.
Healthcare Packages: Initiatives include two additional AIIMS establishments, ten nursing schools, Rs 5 lakh health insurance to all citizens, and an augmentation of telemedicine facilities.
Medical Infrastructure: Three new CATH labs were established, MRI installations in government hospitals across the state, and increased dialysis services in district hospitals.
Development Grants: Rs 5,000 crore disbursed for regional development schemes.
Financial Management: Though there have been ATNC losses of high value and increased debt of the state, 70% of the funds go into salary payments, and all borrowing is restricted within regulatory limits to provide financial discipline.
Free Services: Omar Abdullah suggested zero stamp duty on property transfer to blood relatives. He also introduced free bus travel for women on government-run transport and e-buses and 200 units of free electricity for all AAY families in Jammu and Kashmir.
