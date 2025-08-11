Key Suspect Among Two Persons Booked For Supplying Decomposed Meat To Hotels, Restaurants In Kashmir

Srinagar: A key suspect alongside his accomplice have been booked for supplying decomposed meat unfit for human consumption to restaurants and hotels in Kashmir.
On a credible input received by the Police in Srinagar, authorities identified Ab Hameed Kuchay and operator of Sunshine Foods located at SICOP Zakoora, as a key suspect.
He is alleged to be involved in a criminal conspiracy with Arif Ahmad Shah of Baghat Barzulla to supply decomposed meat unfit for consumption in large quantities to restaurants and hotels in Srinagar.
A Police official said that this deliberate act of distributing rotten meat poses a serious threat to public health and constitutes a grave offence under the law.
In the meantime, crackdown against establishments selling unhygienic and expired meat products continued with the Police and the Food Safety Department conducting raids at multiple locations across the city.
During the operation, substantial quantities of rotten meat were seized and destroyed on the spot under relevant sections of the Food Safety and Standards Act, the Police official added.
In one such action, Police, alongside officials of the Food Safety and Standards Association of India (FSSAI), raided a cold storage unit in Srinagar’s Parimpora where rotten meat was stored.
“It was seized, subsequently leading to the seizure of the cold storage under the relevant section of the Food Safety and Standards Act,” the official added.
Officials said that the action is part of an intensified drive to safeguard public health and ensure strict adherence to food safety standards.
