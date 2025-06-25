Key Member of Inter-State Elephant Tusk Smuggling Gang Held In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police busted an inter-state gang involved in smuggling elephant tusks.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Sudheer Babu revealed the details at a press conference held at the camp office in LB Nagar. He said a key member of a gang smuggling elephant tusks has been arrested and two tusks seized from him. He said the police have checked with the Forest department to ensure that the elephant tusks are genuine, and cases have been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Act 1972 and are being investigated.

Babu said the accused, Prasad and Lokeshwar Reddy were running the gang and had collected the tusks from elephants in Seshachalam forests. While the accused were carrying the tusks to the city by bus in a box, the LB Nagar SOT police, acting on a tip-off, arrested them.

The weight of the seized elephant tusks is 5.62 kg and its value is estimated to be over Rs 3 crores. The Commissioner said that the key accused in this case, Prasad, has been arrested, and Lokeshwar absconding and a search is on for him.

Babu said Prasad and Lokeshwar were previously arrested in a red sandalwood smuggling case and were lodged in a jail in Andhra Pradesh. But after their sentence was over, they took up the smuggling of elephant tusks through contacts there.