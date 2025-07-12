ETV Bharat / state

Jail Up To 7 Years, Rs 5 Lakh Fine Key Features Of Maharashtra Security Bill Cleared By Legislature

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde listen to the address by Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan during the Joint Session of both Houses of the State Legislature at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai on Monday, December 9, 2024. ( IANS )

Mumbai: Imprisonment of up to seven years, a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, and classification of offences registered under it as cognisable and non-bailable are key features of a special bill passed by the Maharashtra legislature to curb activities of Left-wing extremist organisations.

The Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024, passed in the council on Friday and in the assembly on Thursday, has introduced strict measures against individuals and organisations involved in activities declared as "unlawful". It will come into force on receiving the Governor's assent.

The most serious offences, such as committing, abetting, or planning unlawful activities on behalf of such organisations, are punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh. Since all offences under the law are cognisable and non-bailable, the police can arrest individuals without a warrant, and courts are not obliged to grant bail, the bill states.

These actions are punishable with imprisonment ranging from two to seven years. Even individuals who are not members (of outfits banned under the new legislation) but are found to be contributing money, soliciting funds, or sheltering members of such organisations can face up to two years in jail and a fine of up to Rs 2 lakh, it stated.

The bill allows the government to designate any organisation as unlawful if it is found to disrupt public order, incite violence, promote disobedience to law, or interfere with communication systems. Once an organisation is declared unlawful, the state is empowered to take possession of its properties, seize its assets, and prohibit access to its funds, it said.

Offences under the bill include being a member of an unlawful organisation, attending or promoting its meetings, helping to manage its affairs, or participating in any unlawful activities linked to the organisation.