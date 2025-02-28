Key Developments In Srisailam Left Bank Canal Tunnel Rescue Operation

Hyderabad: Significant progress has been made in the relief efforts at the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) tunnel. Various advanced measures are being employed to locate those trapped inside. As part of these efforts, ground-penetrating radar technology has been used to scan the tunnel. The front section of the tunnel boring machine (TBM) and five cushion-like formations in the damaged area have been identified, raising hopes among rescue personnel.

Officials suspect that some soft formations detected in the scans may be human bodies. Excavations will be carried out in these areas to confirm the presence of any bodies. Further official updates are expected as the rescue operations continue.

Collector Urges Public to Ignore Misinformation

Nagar Kurnool Collector Santosh clarified that reports claiming bodies have been found in the tunnel are false. He urged people not to believe unverified information, stating that rescue operations are going on. The administration will provide official updates as soon as credible information is available.

