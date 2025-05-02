ETV Bharat / state

Key Accused In 2022 Fazil Murder Case Hacked To Death In Mangaluru, VHP Calls For Bandh

Mangaluru: History sheeter and former Bajrang Dal member, Suhas Shetty (32), a key accused in the murder of a youth named Fazil in 2022, was allegedly hacked to death by a group of assailants on Thursday night in Bajpe Kinnipadavu on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The incident sparked tension in the area with Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) calling for a bandh across Dakshina Kannada district today in protest against Suhas's murder.

Fazil was killed a few days after the murder of BJP activist Praveen Nettaru. It is suspected that Fazil was killed in retaliation of Praveen's murder.

According to the police, miscreants attacked Suhas with deadly weapons and hacked him to death in the middle of the road in Bajpe Kinnipadavu on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The video of the incident, captured on CCTV, has gone viral on social media.

Commenting on the incident, Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal said, "A case of assault and murder was reported near Kinnipadavu Cross under Mangaluru City police station area at around 8:27 pm. Suhash Shetty, who was travelling in a vehicle with Sanjay, Prajwal, Anvit, Latheesh and Shashank, was stopped by a group of assailants who were in a Swift and a pickup vehicle. Around five to six miscreants attacked Suhash with deadly weapons and caused serious injuries. He was rushed to AJ Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered at Bajpe police station. Several teams have been set up to arrest the accused as soon as possible."