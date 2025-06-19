Kethaganahalli Land Encroachment: Karnataka HC Stays SIT Probe Against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: The High Court on Thursday has granted an interim stay against the Karnataka government's order constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to clear the alleged unauthorized encroachment of about 14 acres of government land in Kethaganahalli in Bidadi hobli (cluster of villages) of Ramanagara district. The order came as a temporary relief to Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy who is one of the accused in the alleged illegal land grab.

The High Court bench led by Justice E.S. Indiresh was hearing a petition filed by Kumaraswamy challenging the government's action constituting a SIT to investigate the allegations of encroachment on government land.

After examining the documents, the court said that the government has not issued a notification regarding the formation of a special investigation team and stayed the government order.

In the previous hearing, the petitioner's lawyer said, "No gazette notification was issued after the government announced the formation of the SIT. Therefore, the steps taken by the revenue department officials after the government order to form the SIT should be declared illegal. The summons issued on May 29 in this regard should be cancelled."

The state government had on January 28 ordered a probe against Kumaraswamy on charges of encroachment of 14 acres of government land in Kethaganahalli in survey numbers 8, 9, 10, 16, 17 and 79, under the chairmanship of Bangalore Divisional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, with Nisar Ahmed, Joint Director of the Department of Survey, Revenue System and Land Records, Bangalore, Islauddin Gadyal, Additional Regional Commissioner of Bangalore Division, Ganapathi Shastri, Tahsildar of the Revenue Commissionerate, Bangalore, as members, and Sheetal, Grade-2 Tahsildar of the Regional Commissioner's Office, as the member secretary of the SIT.

Earlier, SR Hiremath of the Samaj Parivartana community has filed a contempt of court petition, alleging that a High Court order on the implementation of a Lokayukta report involving the land in question was not followed. Following this, the High Court had warned that officials who did not take action to clear the land encroachment. After that, notices were issued to the local tehsildar who conducted the survey of the land and Kumaraswamy has approached the High Court challenging it.