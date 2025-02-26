Keshkal Tunnel To Improve Connectivity Between Chhattisgarh and South India, Cut Travel Time By 5 Hours

Bastar: The upcoming Keshkal Tunnel is likely to improve connectivity between Chhattisgarh and South India, reducing travel time from Raipur to Visakhapatnam from 12 hours to seven, said an official statement on Tuesday.

The tunnel is also expected to enhance trade, tourism, and local industries by replacing the century-old hazardous mountain roads with a safer and faster route, the statement added.

For years, travellers have struggled with the winding and difficult roads of Bastar's rugged valleys. However, a new hope is taking shape--the Keshkal Tunnel, which will directly link Chhattisgarh to South India. This modern road tunnel is set to transform the region's economy, tourism, and transportation, making travel faster, safer, and more convenient.

Currently, the journey from Raipur to Visakhapatnam takes nearly 12 hours. With the completion of this tunnel, travel time will be reduced to just 7 hours. Every day, about 10 meters of rock is being carved to accelerate the construction process. This improved connectivity will provide immense benefits to traders, farmers, and the tourism industry in the region.

One of the biggest advantages of the tunnel will be its impact on tourism in Bastar. The region is already known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, but due to difficult terrain, it has remained largely inaccessible.

With a faster and safer route, major tourist attractions such as Chitrakote Waterfall, Tirathgarh Waterfall, Kutumsar Caves, and the famous Danteshwari Temple will become more accessible, giving a significant boost to the local economy, the statement said. Additionally, the tunnel will open new avenues for trade and industry.

Farmers in Chhattisgarh and Bastar will be able to transport their agricultural produce, forest products, and handicrafts to the vast markets of South India with ease. The old road, built in 1910, will soon be a thing of the past. The dangerous mountain roads will be replaced by a wide and secure tunnel, ensuring smoother and safer travel.

With this development, Bastar is set for rapid progress, increased trade, and improved connectivity for its people. The government has set a target to eliminate Naxalism from Bastar by March 2026. With better roads, access to schools, hospitals, and employment opportunities will increase, paving the way for peace and prosperity in the region. (With inputs from agencies).