Keshavji Naik Chawl In Girgaon Is Mumbai's Oldest Ganpati Pandal

Mumbai: In the pre-independence era, freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak started the public Ganeshotsav so that people could come together and get a platform for their rights.

Inspired by Tilak, the first public Ganeshotsav was started in 1893 at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon in south Mumbai. Today, even in its 133rd year, this Ganeshotsav is being celebrated here with great simplicity. For the last 133 years, a two-foot Ganesh idol is placed in the pandal. The arrival and immersion ceremony is also simple, and the Lord sits in a palanquin.

Every member of the Chawl - be it the elderly or the youth - participates in the festival with the same enthusiasm. Also, various competitions are organised for children in the Chawl. The simple decoration is the highlight at this Chawl.

According to a Chawl resident, in 1901, Tilak, who came to Mumbai for a public meeting, visited many Ganapati pandals. Tilak started this tour from Keshavji Naik Chawl. He also published an article in Kesari under the title 'Mumbai's Ganpati Festival'.

The Chawl resident further adds, "Tilak also started the lecture series during Ganeshotsav. Thousands of people gathered in the vicinity of the Chawl at that time to listen to Tilak's thoughts".