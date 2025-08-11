Kerala's Western Ghats Yield Two New Freshwater Crab Species

Kasaragod: Researchers have discovered two new species of freshwater crabs in the Western Ghats, a significant finding that underscores the region's rich biodiversity.

The new species were identified during a research expedition by Dr Smruthiraj and Dr Biju Kumar, the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies. The findings were reported by the Journal of Crustacean Biology and Zootaxa.

One of the new species, named Kasaragodina sheeba, was discovered in Ranipuram, Kasaragod. According to Dr Smruthiraj, the crab is smaller than typical crabs and has a delicate, brownish-orange shell. A unique feature of the species is that it carries its eggs within its body until they hatch, a process common to all freshwater crabs.

The crab was named after Dr Smruthiraj's wife, Dr Sheeba, a Zoology lecturer at University College, Thiruvananthapuram, who also assisted in the research.

The second species, Pilatartana vaman, was found in Gavi, Pathanamthitta. Its name, "vaman," which means "dwarf" in Sanskrit, refers to its small size. The crab is characterized by its square-shaped shell.

Endemic and Endangered

Both species are considered to be at risk of extinction, highlighting the threats posed by climate change and deforestation to the delicate ecosystem of the Western Ghats. Dr Smruthiraj noted that these crabs are restricted to small geographical areas, making them particularly vulnerable. The researchers believe that these crabs play a vital role in maintaining the health of freshwater ecosystems by helping to regulate water quality and balance the food chain.

The discovery adds to a growing list of new species—including frogs, snakes, and fish—that have been recently identified in Kerala. This trend reinforces the critical need for conservation efforts to protect the Western Ghats, one of the world's most biodiverse regions. The researchers are optimistic that further exploration will lead to more discoveries, but stress that conservation is essential to the survival of these unique life forms.