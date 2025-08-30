Kerala’s Veeyapuram Snake Boat Wins Nehru Trophy In Thrilling Photo Finish

Alappuzha: The roar of drums, the thunder of oars, and a heart-stopping finish, the 71st Nehru Trophy Boat Race at Punnamada Lake had it all. Veeyapuram Chundan of the Kainakari Village Boat Club snatched victory from Nadubhagam by the narrowest of margins, sending waves of celebration across the crowd.

Veeyapuram crossed the line in 4 minutes 21.084 seconds, with Nadubhagam trailing close at 4:21.782. Melpadam came in third at 4:21.933, and Niranam finished just behind at 4:22.035. It was redemption for Veeyapuram, which last year had lost the crown by a whisker.

The final was fought on four parallel tracks: Veeyapuram on the fourth, Nadubhagam on the third, Niranam on the second, and Melpadam on the first. With 21 majestic snake boats among the 71 participants, the atmosphere was electric. To ensure a clean result, organisers introduced a digital finish-line system this year, avoiding disputes over the split-second verdicts these races often produce.

For the thousands lining the banks, it was not just about the result. Families from Alappuzha, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Kollam came in droves, joined by tourists and even first-timers from Delhi and abroad. “They row in such rhythm you can’t tell who’s ahead until the very end,” said Devadas, a spectator. Two schoolchildren, Anna and Arya, who had long dreamed of watching the water carnival, said the experience was worth the wait.

The contest also had its share of drama. Some rival clubs alleged that Nadubhagam had fielded rowers from outside Kerala and lodged a complaint with the organizers. But for most on the banks, the only thing that mattered was the spectacle of hundreds of oarsmen moving in perfect harmony to the chants and songs that have defined this festival for generations.

The Nehru Trophy traces its origins to 1952, when Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru visited Alappuzha. Struck by the sight of the massive snake boats, he leapt into one, to the delight of the oarsmen. Later, he sent back a silver trophy in the shape of a Chundan Vallam. Seven decades on, the race continues to blend tradition, sport, and community pride, and this year, Veeyapuram’s thrilling win added another chapter to that legacy.

