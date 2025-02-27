Kerala's Undergound Mosque, One Of World's Smallest, Open To All Faiths

Ernakulam: The Al Mubashireen Mosque at Kothamangalam, spread over 80 sq metre, is one of the smallest mosques in the world.

The mosque, a centre of religious harmony, was built under the guidance of Yunus Shah Qadiri Chishti, president of MAGS Charitable Society which runs a Sufi centres in a locality called Pacheti in Kothamangalam. The mosque, built in just 60 days, was opened for devotees on February 3, 2024. Interestingly, the mosque has been built 65 metres underground and has meditation benches in two rooms from people from other faith. On entering the mosque, the first thing one comes across is stairs going down. The tunnels to the right and left at the end of the stairs have rooms where the meditation benches have been installed. The tunnels were built by drilling rocks and the mosque committee assured the structures are absolutely safe.

It is the tunnel on the left that arouses curiosity of visitors owing to its visual appeal. The mosque witnesses several visitors daily owing to its distinct characteristics. A visit to the mosque is unlike any other as it takes people to a different world. Visitors feel the mosque has an unique identity and since its underground, it offers a different insight to spirituality. Chishti, who is also a Sufi practitioner said the objective of building the mosque is to enable people of all faiths to pray under one roof and eliminating differences between them.