Kerala's EV Boom Drives Record Power Demand, Posing Challenges For Electricity Grid

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is rapidly progressing towards its goal of becoming a carbon-free state, with electric vehicles (EVs) leading the charge in reducing pollution. The state’s EV market has grown at an astonishing rate, outpacing the national average. This surge in EV adoption is seen as a promising development, as it significantly reduces the level of air pollution.
However, the increasing number of electric vehicles has raised concerns, particularly within the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB). According to KSEB, the rise in EVs is a major contributing factor to the unprecedented spike in electricity consumption in the state.
Since the introduction of electric vehicles in Kerala in 2015-16, when only 26 EVs were registered, the number has grown exponentially. By 2025, the state is projected to have close to one lakh EVs on the roads. Initially, there was reluctance among Kerala's residents to switch from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric ones. However, statistics show a rapid shift, with many Malayalis now embracing EVs. A key factor in this change has been the establishment of an extensive network of charging stations across the state. Today, KSEB operates 1,169 EV charging stations, making battery charging convenient for EV owners throughout Kerala.
This boom in EV usage has put considerable strain on Kerala's power infrastructure. As of March 4, the state's daily electricity consumption hit a record high of 100.84 million units, surpassing previous averages. During the first two months of 2025, daily consumption averaged 80 million units, well above the usual 50-60 million units in January and February. The increase in consumption has been particularly significant during peak hours (from 6 pm to 11 pm), with KSEB’s charging stations alone consuming 10 to 12 million units of electricity daily. Additionally, many people are charging their EVs at home, further escalating the electricity demand.
KSEB is currently purchasing electricity from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to meet the rising demand. A 40-day contract, expiring on April 10, has allowed KSEB to cover peak power demand from 6 pm to 5 am. Talks are underway with Himachal Pradesh for future electricity purchases to help meet the state's growing needs. The state’s electricity consumption has not only reached new highs earlier in the year than expected, but also outpaced projections.
KSEB had anticipated a 100 million-unit consumption peak only in May, but the demand had already surpassed this milestone by early March. On February 28, electricity consumption hit 98.03 million units, breaking all records for the month.
As of this year, the total number of electric vehicles registered in Kerala has crossed 73,625, a drastic increase in EV registrations over the past decade. In total, Kerala has registered 2,25,205 electric vehicles, with the majority being electric scooters (180,837), followed by electric cars (29,091).
The figures show that while the electric vehicle market is booming, there is an urgent need for KSEB to adapt its infrastructure to keep pace with this surge in demand. If this trend continues, Kerala's power grid will face even greater challenges in the coming years, making it imperative for authorities to act swiftly to ensure a sustainable and reliable energy supply.
Statistical Data
Breakdown of electric vehicles registered in the state till date.
Buses: 190
Goods e-rickshaws: 603
Passenger e-rickshaws: 775
Goods carriers: 281
Electric scooters: 180837
Electric scooters with sidecars: 56
Taxis: 254
Cars: 29,091
Taxi scooters: 77
Motorised bicycles: 184
Private service vehicles: 4
Personal private service vehicles: 2
Three-wheeled goods vehicles: 1,818
Three-wheeled Passenger Vehicle: 10,819
Three-wheeled Private Vehicle: 155
The number of electric vehicles registered from 2015 to 2025
2015-16: 26
2016-17: 31
2017-18: 79
2018-19: 417
2019-20: 659
2020-21: 2,192
2021-22: 14,869
2022-23: 52,289
2023-24: 81,018
2024-25: 73,625
The number of electric vehicles on the roads of Kerala continues to rise, signalling a shift towards sustainable transportation. However, this transformation places pressure on the state's energy system, requiring proactive measures to ensure a balance between environmental goals and power supply capabilities.
