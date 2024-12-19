Timeless Craft Of Kerala, Beypore's Urus Or Wooden Boats Head to Gulf Shores

Kozhikode: Two majestic Urus, (wooden boats) built by skilled artisans of Beypore, are on their way to Qatar. These handcrafted vessels, steeped in tradition, are set to become luxurious floating palaces, blending heritage with modern elegance.

Built under the leadership of veteran sculptor Edathodi Sathyan, who has over 35 years of experience as a master craftsman, these majestic vessels were commissioned by Qatari businessman Yusuf Mohammed Mulla. The demand for the Urus usually from Qatar keeps the business and craft alive in the state.

The first Uru, measuring 150 feet in length, 34 feet in width, and 13 feet in height, and the second, slightly smaller at 140 feet long, 33 feet wide, and 12.5 feet high, were set for sail after a challenging five-year construction period. Originally planned to be completed within 18 months with a team of 25 workers, it failed to meet the deadline due to the pandemic and floods that affected the state badly.

Beypore Wooden Boats Head to Gulf Shores (ETV Bharat)

Once they reach the Gulf coast, expected in 15 days if weather remains favorable, these Urus will be transformed into floating royal palaces. Workers from Beypore will travel to Qatar to carry out the necessary interior and structural modifications. Each Uru cost approximately Rs 3.5 crore to construct, using high-quality teak, Karumarut, and Waga wood.

The history of uru-making is centuries-old. Designed as small wooden ships to transport goods, Urus, of late have now become luxurious symbols of heritage and craftsmanship. The traditional artisans of Beypore, called Khalasis, are the masterminds behind the creation of these remarkable vessels. Renowned for their craftsmanship, they built ships celebrated for their durability and elegance. Arab merchants were among their earliest and most devoted patrons, recognizing the unparalleled quality of these wooden marvels. Constructing an Uru is no small feat—it requires at least four years and the dedication of over forty Khalasis, along with the use of premium wood sourced from the Nilambur forests.

Beypore Wooden Boats Head to Gulf Shores (ETV Bharat)

Zayous Wood Works, which undertook the construction of these Urus, has launched ten vessels to date. The latest launch was overseen by Beypore Qazi PT Muhammad Ali Muslyar.

Uru’s cultural significance reached new heights during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. A 700-year-old Uru, known as 'Bagala,' measuring 27 feet in length, 7 feet in width, and 6 feet in height, was showcased as a symbol of shared maritime heritage. Remarkably, this Uru was constructed entirely by hand, using bamboo and rope, with no nails, nets, or bolts - sticking to Beypore’s Uru-making tradition.

Beypore Wooden Boats Head to Gulf Shores (ETV Bharat)

Once renowned for transporting goods across seas, Urus have transformed into symbols of luxury and heritage. Their fame has even transcended into the realm of cinema. In the Malayalam movie Uru, actor Mamukkoya portrayed Sreedharan Ashari, a master craftsman dedicated to preserving the art of Uru-making. The film celebrated the timeless bond between Kerala’s artisans and their iconic wooden boats.

Though the production of these ships has diminished over time, the legacy of this age-old craft lives on in the Beypore shipyards.