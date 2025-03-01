Kerala Youth Pronounces Triple Talaq To Wife In WhatsApp Voice Message To Father-In-Law

Kasaragod: A man from Kerala's Kasaragod, working in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), sent her wife triple talaq in a voice message on her father's WhatsApp number.

The wife of Abdul Razzak, a resident of Nellikkattu who works in the UAE, was shocked when she learnt that he had pronounced triple talaq in a voice message on his father's WhatsApp number.

The incident occurred on February 21, and Abdul's wife has filed a complaint with the Hosdurg police station. As per the complaint, the first received by police in Kasaragod district under Talaq prohibition law (Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, states that Abdul pronounced triple talaq in a voice message on his father-in-law's WhatsApp number. Abdul's wife stated they had married on August 8, 2022 and the marriage was registered at Kanhangad municipality.

"Six months after the marriage, my husband and his family began to harass me, claiming the dowry was insufficient," she stated. The complaint also mentioned that a 20-pound sovereign jewelry Abdul's wife wore during the wedding was sold by him. "During negotiations, my husband had asked for 50 pounds sovereign of gold and has been continuously demanding the remaining gold," Abdul's wife mentioned in the complaint. She said Abdul had taken her to UAE once and she was supposed to leave for the country on February 24. Police said the matter is under investigation.

On January 25, a man from Minagappally in Kollam was arrested for pronouncing triple talaq to his wife over the phone. Chavara Police said the accused, Abdulla Basith, an imam at a mosque, was arrested and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days, As per Indian law, pronouncing triple talaq is a criminal offence, and a man who misuses it can face up to three years in prison along with a fine.