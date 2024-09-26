Kerala Youth Missing In Iran: Amal's Family Fights for Answers Amidst Uncertainty

Kannur (Kerala): A family from Kannur in Kerala is left in anguish, waiting for their 26-year-old son, Amal K Suresh a marine engineering hopeful from Irikkur's Karuvanchal. Amal left for Mumbai seeking success. His journey took him to Iran via Sharjah, where he last contacted his family on August 29, 2024.

His father, KK Suresh, recalls Amal's promise to return for Onam, hoping to enjoy the traditional Onam Sadya with his loved ones. However, Amal is yet to return home, and the family is left in the dark about his whereabouts.

“I fear for my son’s safety,” said Suresh, recalling a distressing call from the Kuwait Embassy demanding DNA samples. Despite filing complaints and seeking answers, the family has found no resolution. The uncertainty weighs heavily on them as they wonder if Amal and his fellow countryman, Haneesh from Thrissur, will ever return.

Even as days pass, the family continues to hope for news of Amal, praying for his safe return. The family has reached out to key officials, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi and George Kurien. K Sudhakaran MP and Sajeev Joseph MLA were also summoned to the scene to offer support.

Despite filing complaints and knocking on every possible door for assistance, the family has yet to receive any answers about Amal’s fate. His father, KK Suresh, expressed his frustration and fear, stating, “I don’t know if I will ever see my son again.”

As the family grapples with uncertainty, they remain hopeful that their efforts will yield results. Amal, along with fellow Keralite Haneesh, is deeply missed, and their families continue to wait anxiously for news. Will their relentless search finally bear fruit? Only time will tell.