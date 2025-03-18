ETV Bharat / state

Love Affair Turns Deadly: Kerala Youth Kills Ex-Partner's Brother, Dies By Suicide Later

Kollam: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uliyakovil, Kollam when 21-year-old college student Febin George Gomas was fatally stabbed by 24-year-old Thejas Raj who was later found run over by a train in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday, police said.

Authorities stated that the murder was the result of an ongoing conflict stemming from a disagreement over Febin's sister’s decision to end her relationship with Thejas.

Febin's sister and Thejas had previously been in a love relationship, with both families approving their marriage plans. However, Febin’s sister later decided to call off the engagement, a decision that angered Thejas. The young woman’s refusal to continue the relationship led to harassment from Thejas, who persistently demanded she resume the relationship. Despite her family’s objections and efforts to intervene, the tension between the two escalated.

Police have confirmed that this unresolved enmity was the key motive behind Febin's tragic murder. Authorities further suspect that Thejas had also been planning to harm Febin’s sister, whom he allegedly blamed for the breakdown of the relationship.