Love Affair Turns Deadly: Kerala Youth Kills Ex-Partner's Brother, Dies By Suicide Later

Kollam: A heartbreaking incident unfolded in Uliyakovil, Kollam when 21-year-old college student Febin George Gomas was fatally stabbed by 24-year-old Thejas Raj who was later found run over by a train in Kerala's Kollam district on Monday, police said.
Authorities stated that the murder was the result of an ongoing conflict stemming from a disagreement over Febin's sister’s decision to end her relationship with Thejas.
Febin's sister and Thejas had previously been in a love relationship, with both families approving their marriage plans. However, Febin’s sister later decided to call off the engagement, a decision that angered Thejas. The young woman’s refusal to continue the relationship led to harassment from Thejas, who persistently demanded she resume the relationship. Despite her family’s objections and efforts to intervene, the tension between the two escalated.
Police have confirmed that this unresolved enmity was the key motive behind Febin's tragic murder. Authorities further suspect that Thejas had also been planning to harm Febin’s sister, whom he allegedly blamed for the breakdown of the relationship.
The incident occurred around 6 p.m. yesterday when Thejas entered Febin's house and fatally stabbed him. Febin was a second-year BCA student at Fathima Matha College in Kollam.
After killing Gomas, the accused fled the scene. He was later found run over by a train on a railway track in Kadappakkada here. The car in which the accused was suspected to have travelled, was also spotted nearby, the police said. A police officer said Raj was suspected to have died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train.
In a desperate attempt to intervene and save his son, Febin’s father, George Gomez, was also attacked by Thejas. George Gomez is currently undergoing medical treatment for his injuries in hospital.
