Young Woman Stabbed to Death by Male Friend in Ernakulam Hospital; Accused Arrested

Ernakulam (Kerala) : A 32-year-old woman who was visiting her ailing father taking treatment in Muvattupuzha General Hospital was killed by her long-time male friend, Police said. The deceased has been identified as Simna Shakkeer, a native of Nirappu, Muvattupuzha, Ernakulam District. The accused Shahul Ali has been arrested by the police while he was trying to escape from the crime scene on his bike.

The tragic incident happened on Sunday at 3 pm. Shahul and Simna were neighbours and friends for years. But the reason for the sudden attack is unknown. Police initiated a comprehensive probe to unfold the mystery behind the brutal act of killing.

When Simna reached the hospital, Shahul received information about her arrival and he also came there. He picked up a heated argument with her. Then suddenly he stabbed her with a knife which he had hidden under his clothes. He stabbed her multiple times including her neck which caused profuse bleeding leading to her death.

After stabbing her, the accused tried to escape from the scene, but on the information received from the eyewitnesses, the police grabbed the culprit. As Shahul was also injured in the incident, he has been hospitalised. The body of Simna will be handed over to the family after postmortem.