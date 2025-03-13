Thiruvananthapuram: Attukal Pongala, one of Kerala's most significant women’s festivals, was celebrated by thousands of people in the state on Thursday.

On the occasion, the devotees offered 'Pongala' (a sweet dish made with rice, jaggery, coconut, and plantains) to the goddess in the Attukal Bhagavathy, a Hindu shrine, to seek her blessings.

Kerala: 'Pongala' Celebrated At Attukal Bhagavathy Temple In Thiruvananthapuram (PTI)

The festive proceedings began with an auspicious puja at 9:45 am. The sacred fire for the Pongala hearth was lit at 10:15 am, marking a key ritual in the event.

The 'Pongala Nivedyam' and 'Deeparadhana' took place after the Ucha Pooja at 1:15 pm. The event also features the concluding performance of the Thottam Pattu (ballad song), which has been ongoing at the temple since March 5. Artists will sing Pandya King's death from the Kannaki Charitam, a historical epic.

Once the Thottam Pattu concludes, the chief priest will take the sacred lamp from the Sree Kovil or Garbhagriha. This lamp will light the Pongala hearths at the temple's Thidappally and Valiya Thidappally (temple kitchens), marking the beginning of the larger celebrations. The sacred light from the temple will also be used to ignite the Pongala pots lined up in rows across the city.

In light of the intense summer heat, authorities have implemented measures to ensure the safety and health of the devotees. Forty tanker lorries will be stationed throughout the city to provide drinking water to the attendees. Devotees can contact the dedicated helpline (9446677838) for assistance.

As part of the Suchitwa Mission initiated by the Kerala government this year, devotees are encouraged to bring steel plates and glasses to avoid using plastic. Over 200 Green Army volunteers have been assigned to ensure the event runs smoothly and remains environmentally friendly.