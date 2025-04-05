ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Woman Hospitalised With Nipah Symptoms Tests Negative

The woman, hailing from Kuttippuram in Malappuram, tested negative for Nipah following a swab test

Kerala Woman Hospitalised With Nipah Symptoms Tests Negative
Published : April 5, 2025

Kozhikkode: A 41-year-old woman admitted to Kozhikode Medical College with symptoms of Nipah has been confirmed to be free of the virus, health officials said on Saturday. The woman, hailing from Kuttippuram in Malappuram, tested negative for Nipah following a swab test.

She had initially been brought to a private hospital in Kottakkal with symptoms of fever and headache about a week ago. After tests, encephalitis was confirmed. Despite treatment, her condition worsened.

It was then that the suspicion of Nipah arose, and she was transferred from the private hospital in Kottakkal to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital for expert care. Currently, it is reported that the woman's condition is critical.

The Nipah virus, which has instilled fear in Malayalis, was first identified in Perambra in May 2018. Within two months, 18 people had succumbed to the disease. On June 4, 2019, a 23-year-old student in Kochi was diagnosed with the disease but later recovered. On September 5, 2021, a 12-year-old boy in Chathamangalam, Kozhikode, died from the infection.

In August and September 2023, two people in Kuttiyadi died from the virus. Although six others were infected, they recovered. The last reported death from Nipah in Kerala was of a 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad, Malappuram, on July 21, 2024.

