Kerala Woman, Her Newborn Die After Husband Forces Her to Deliver at Home

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman and her newborn died of excessive bleeding after the woman's husband allegedly forced her for traditional delivery at home and refused to admit her to a hospital in Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram, sources said. Police have taken the deceased's husband into custody.

It is learnt that Shameera (35), a native of Palakkad, who was living on rent in Karakkamandapam, Thiruvananthapuram with her husband had labor pains on Tuesday Feb 20 and died due to profuse bleeding following childbirth. Following the shocking death of the woman, the Nemom police took her husband Nayas into custody for forcing her to give birth at home.

Sources said that the health department officials and the doctor had repeatedly requested to provide expert treatment to the pregnant Shameera at hospital. But Nayas kept insisting that his wife should give birth to the child at home. An official said that cops also intervened in the matter to persuade the husband to take his wife to the hospital, but the husband was adamant in his stand.

Shameera had labor pain on Tuesday afternoon and suffered excessive bleeding. The unconscious Shameera was taken to a private hospital in Killipalam, but the doctors declared that the mother and baby had already died. Shameera, a native of Palakkad, was the second wife of Nayas, who hails from Poonthura.

Shameera and Nayas have two children. The health officials revealed that earlier too Nayas opposed administering the Polio vaccine to his children. The locals alleged that Shameera's death was mysterious and demanded a detailed investigation. The police have sealed their house for further investigation.