Kerala Woman Ends Life After Moral Policing, SDPI Workers Booked For Abetment To Suicide

Kannur: Following the tragic death of a woman after an alleged incident of moral policing in Kayalode, a footage has now emerged showing SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) workers interrogating her male friend. The video contradicts the SDPI's earlier claims that they had merely called the youth's family for a discussion.

In the video, deceased Raseena's friend is seen being questioned inside the SDPI office, surrounded by as many as 10 persons.

The Kannur City Police Commissioner confirmed that this incident constitutes an act of "moral goondaism" and said the accused have been charged with abetment to suicide. The Commissioner also stated that Raseena's suicide note had been recovered, which does not blame her male friend in any way.

According to DCP Nithin Raj, the purported suicide note details how Raseena and her friend Rahees were talking by the roadside when a group arrived on three bikes, threatened them, and made derogatory remarks about their friendship. The note reportedly says that the hostile situation created by this group forced her to take the extreme step.

The Commissioner also revealed that the male friend was assaulted and has since gone missing. The investigation is being led by a team under the Thalassery ACP.

Meanwhile, Raseena's family members claimed that her friend extorted money and gold from her, which forced her to end life. They have also insisted that the arrested SDPI workers are innocent.

The moral policing incident occurred the previous Sunday, when Raseena and her friend were seen talking by the roadside. The area is reportedly under the influence of SDPI, triggering suspicions over their involvement. The man was allegedly assaulted and taken to the SDPI office, which police have now confirmed.

Three SDPI members, including MC Mubashir (28) of MC Manzil, KA Faizal (34) of Kaniyan's Valappil, and VK Rafnas (24) of Koodathankandy House — all residents of Parambayi, have been arrested in connection with the case. The police confirmed that the youth was subjected to mob interrogation and assault by these three accused.

Raseena was reportedly talking with the youth from Mayyil, Kannur, inside a car near the Achankara mosque when the tragic sequence of events began. Those who are currently under arrest allegedly confronted both of them and questioned them. According to the police, Raseena's suicide note reveals that more people were called to the spot, and both individuals were publicly humiliated.

The note and further complaints allege that the male friend was then taken to a nearby ground, where he was brutally assaulted. His mobile phone and tablet were also allegedly seized by the attackers. Soon after this incident, Raseena was found dead.

Based on the details mentioned in the suicide note, the Pinarayi police arrested three accused. A detailed investigation has been initiated under the supervision of the Thalassery ACP on the basis of a formal complaint lodged by Raseena’s family.

However, family members of the arrested SDPI workers have made counter-allegations. They claim that Raseena’s male friend had extorted gold and money from her, and that the family had learnt about this suggesting that it could be the actual reason behind her suicide.

