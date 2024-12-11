ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Woman Disrupts Alleged Boyfriend's Wedding In Uttar Pradesh In Filmy Style; Groom, His Father Detained

The bride’s father called the police after the woman claimed seven-year relationship with groom, showing photos as evidence while the wedding was called off.

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Saharanpur: Chaos erupted at a wedding here in the Gagalheri area of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, when a Keralite woman, claiming to be the groom's girlfriend, arrived uninvited and accused him of betrayal.

The woman, a resident of Kerala’s Ernakulam district, claimed she had been in a relationship with the groom, Dilbahar, for seven years and showed photos in support of her claim.

Dilbahar, a carpenter who works in Kerala, allegedly promised to marry the woman but instead arrived in Saharanpur to marry another woman. The Keralite woman confronted him at the wedding venue, recounted their relationship and accused him of breaking his promise.

As the drama unfolded, the bride’s father called the police, who took the groom and his father, Zulfaan, into custody. The woman insisted on marrying him and stayed at the police station, refusing to leave without him. The wedding of the Saharanpur man was called amid the high drama.

The bride’s family and relatives expressed disappointment as the celebrations turned into turmoil. The woman also revealed that she had filed a police complaint against Dilbahar on November 30 in Kerala when he, according to her, began avoiding her.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Abhimanyu Manglik confirmed that the groom and his father are in custody and that action will be taken upon receiving a formal complaint. Meanwhile, efforts to mediate between the bride’s and groom’s families are underway.

