ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Woman's Death: Police Say Suicide Note Led To Arrests As Family Defends Accused

Kannur: The suicide of a 40-year-old woman allegedly due to a mob trial in Kerala has triggered a controversy, with police arresting three men based on clues from her suicide note, while her family has come forward to defend the arrested men and instead accused her male friend of financially exploiting her. Raseena, a mother of three, was found dead at her home in Pinarayi village on Tuesday.

According to police, her suicide note suggested she faced public humiliation and distress caused by certain individuals, leading to the arrest of three people. However, Raseena's mother, Fathima, said on Friday that the arrested persons are relatives who had no role in her daughter's death.

"They are innocent. The real issue is that my daughter was cheated out of her gold and money," she told reporters, adding that the family plans to lodge a complaint against the young man from Mayyil village who used to visit Raseena regularly.

"She had around 40 sovereigns of gold when she got married, but now there's nothing left. She had also borrowed money from many people. We believe that man took everything. Her husband is a respectable man and knew nothing about it," Fathima said.

Meanwhile, police confirmed that the suicide note suggested a state of emotional breakdown. They allege that some people intimidated and defamed Raseena, even forcibly taking devices, including a mobile phone, from her friend. "She wrote that she was in a situation where she could no longer live," a police officer told reporters.

Devices were recovered from those who had a role that allegedly led to her suicide, police said. All those involved in the alleged mob trial were questioned in detail, they said.

Police added that Raseena's friend, identified as Rahees, will also be questioned to understand the full picture. Following a note recovered from the scene, police had arrested three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of the banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the case.