Kerala: Wild Elephant with Severe Head Injuries Rescued, Shifted to Rehabilitation Centre

Thrissur: An injured wild elephant, which was found roaming with severe head injuries in the Athirappally forest in Thrissur, was tranquilised on Wednesday and shifted to an animal rehabilitation centre in Kodanad in Ernakulam for treatment, officials said.

The team under Dr Arun Zachariah, who administered the tranquiliser reached the area by 6 am on Wednesday. After confirming the elephant's position in the 17th block of the Vettilappara forest, the team reached the spot where the elephant was stationed.

While trying to take the injured elephant after administering the dart, the elephant fainted. The team of doctors led by Dr. Arun Zachariah cleaned the elephant's wound. Later, the jumbo was loaded into a lorry and sent to Kodanad.

Dr. Arun Zachariah, who administered the tranquiliser told ETV Bharat that the wound on the wild elephant's head was deep. "The wound was infested with maggots, which we carefully removed after widening the wound. We then applied medication and bandaged the area. Our primary concern now is preventing infection, for which antibiotics are crucial."

"Treatment in the forest is risky. That is why it is being taken to Kodanad. It is impossible to comment on the elephant's health condition. The next two days are crucial," added Arun Zachariah.

Dr Vivek, an expert in elephant treatment, said that maggots emerge when flies come to the wound and lay eggs. "The maggots will multiply in the wound. Also, when the elephant throws sand with the trunk, it will cause the wound to fester. The first challenge is to completely remove the pus. The initial stage of treatment will be given in a specially equipped cage with light sedation".

"Antibiotics will be administered through injections and orally to prevent the spread of bacteria. It is hoped that the elephant's health will improve after three weeks. The response to the medicine is most important. If the wound heals quickly, the mission will be successful," added Dr Vivek.