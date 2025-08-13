Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

Kannur: As Kerala is gearing up to celebrate Onam, the artisans of Loknath Weavers Society in Kannur are working extra hours, as they have been asked to create traditional Onakkodi garments for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seven Union ministers, to be gifted this festival.
This year, the cooperative is weaving nine unique designs, two for the Prime Minister and one each for the ministers. The 43-year-old collective has been engaged in this VVIP work for the last three years.
“We’re proud to be doing this for the third year in a row. This time, I got the opportunity to weave the Prime Minister’s cloth in a special design called ‘sadha kathri and Nettur cut’. It’s a challenge, but an honour,” said K.V. Sahaja, a veteran weaver from Elayavur.
He said that each kurta requires five metres of fabric from a 45-metre roll, which is later stitched by Hantex, the Kerala State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society, in Thiruvananthapuram.
“The Prime Minister’s outfit features a mix of white, dark sandalwood, and purple yarns, while the ministers’ garments use different colour combinations,” Sahaja said.
The government asked Loknath artisans to use their ideas this year. “We used triple-colour yarn for the Prime Minister’s kurta. It’s all handcrafted; that’s what makes us unique,” said society secretary Vinod Kumar K.V.
Formed in 1955, Loknath gained popularity after it completed a National Handloom Development Programme project in 2018. Currently, the society employs 50 people, including 45 weavers, and runs entirely on solar power. It also leads to about 35 active societies in Kannur.
“We were the first to operate a microinverter system in Kerala. Our society earns nearly Rs 1 crore annually and also exports premium sarees to the United States,” Kumar said.
“We’re proud that the world is noticing us now. From our small looms, we’re weaving for the nation,” said Pavithran A., a master weaver.
