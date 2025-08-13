ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Weavers Design Traditional Onakkodi For PM Modi, Union Ministers Ahead Of Onam

Kannur: As Kerala is gearing up to celebrate Onam, the artisans of Loknath Weavers Society in Kannur are working extra hours, as they have been asked to create traditional Onakkodi garments for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seven Union ministers, to be gifted this festival.

This year, the cooperative is weaving nine unique designs, two for the Prime Minister and one each for the ministers. The 43-year-old collective has been engaged in this VVIP work for the last three years.

“We’re proud to be doing this for the third year in a row. This time, I got the opportunity to weave the Prime Minister’s cloth in a special design called ‘sadha kathri and Nettur cut’. It’s a challenge, but an honour,” said K.V. Sahaja, a veteran weaver from Elayavur.

He said that each kurta requires five metres of fabric from a 45-metre roll, which is later stitched by Hantex, the Kerala State Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society, in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The Prime Minister’s outfit features a mix of white, dark sandalwood, and purple yarns, while the ministers’ garments use different colour combinations,” Sahaja said.