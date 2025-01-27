Wayanad: Earrings, Hair, Cloth Pieces Found In Stomach of Dead Tiger

ETV Bharat / state

According to the forest department, the dead tiger in Wayanad's Pancharkolli was responsible for the death of a tribal woman named Radha recently.

Mananthavady: A tiger was found dead this morning and a postmortem was conducted in Wayanad, Kerala. The forest department has confirmed that it is the same tiger that killed a tribal woman named Radha. Clothes, earrings, and hair of the murdered Radha were found inside the tiger's stomach, it said.

The initial report of the postmortem is that the cause of death was wounds on the tiger's neck. There were four wounds on the tiger's neck caused by an encounter. The conclusion is that the wounds inflicted during an encounter with another tiger in the interiors of the forest yesterday.

Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G. Krishnan said that these wounds were the cause of death. The tiger was first found in a state of weakness at a place where garbage was dumped in the forest. Forest department officials followed the tiger for two hours. Later, it was found dead.

A tribal woman named Radha was killed by the same tiger in Pancharakolli recently. The tiger attacked Radha, the wife of Appachan, a temporary forest watcher of the Forest Department, while she was out picking coffee beans.

Radha's body was found by a Thunderbolt team that had come for a routine inspection. The body was half-eaten. After protests from the locals intensified, the order was given to shoot and kill the man-eating tiger.

