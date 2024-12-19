Seven Resorts In Wayanad’s Disaster-Prone Zone To Be Demolished Within 15 Days

Wayanad: Apprehending devastating repercussions, the Sub-Collector of Wayanad has issued an order to demolish seven resorts located on Ambukuthi Hills in Ambalavayal, which is home to the historic Edakkal Rock Shelter caves. The demolition order has been issued after it came to light that the resorts have been operating in a natural disaster-prone zone.

As per reports, the resorts which have been listed for demolition include Ambukuthi Eagle Nest Resort, Rock Villa Resort, Edakkal Village Resort, Aster Gravity Resort, Naturia Resort, RG DU Resort and Golden Fort Resort. The order also includes the removal of related structures, such as swimming pools.

The Sub-Collector mentioned that the structures must be demolished within 15 days of receiving the order. Objections, if any, must be submitted by January 8, 2025 (11 AM), the order stated.

The decision has been taken following a discussion in the District Development Committee meeting on September 28 regarding illegal constructions in Ambukuthi Hills. Reportedly, a committee comprising the Bathery Tahsildar, District Geologist, Hazard Analyst, Soil Conservation Officer, and an Executive Engineer from the Minor Irrigation Department was formed to study the issue.

The committee's report, submitted on December 12, highlighted the erection of these resorts in disaster-prone zones and recommended their demolition. The Nenmara Village Office has been tasked with monitoring and reporting the demolition process at its start and completion stages, in order to safeguard the local residents and preserve the region's fragile ecological balance.

If the landslide data from 1950 to 2018 is anything to go by, Wayanad had 85% of its land covered by forests in the 1950s. However, 62% of the total forest area disappeared by 2018. The growing tourism and commercialisation in ecologically-sensitive zones is said to be one important contributing factor in the increasing number of disasters in the area. Shockingly, in 2021, over 500 resorts and homestays were found to be operating illegally in Wayanad in Kerala.