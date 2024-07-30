ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Landslide Tragedy Updates: Death Toll Rises To 143; Trail Of Destruction In Wayanad; CM Says 118 Relief Camps Set Up

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 11:03 AM IST

A damaged car and a house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday, July 30, 2024.
A damaged car and a house after landslides hit hilly villages in Wayanad district, Kerala, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP)

The death toll has crossed 100 in the devastating landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district early Tuesday morning, making this incident one of the world landslide tragedies in India. Sources told ETV Bharat that the toll has reached 125 and is likely to increase as entire localities faced the brunt of the nature's fury, with hundreds of houses destroyed beyond recovery in at least four villages in the district. As per Majeed, a local resident involved in rescue operations, there were around 100 houses in Attamala village, but none of them are visible now.

Of those dead, at least 50 bodies have been kept in Meppadi Community Health Centre. State Revenue Minister K Rajan's office said that at least 116 persons who were injured in the landslides have been admitted to various hospitals. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said. The landslide, which occurred around 3.30 am on Tuesday, left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

HELPLINE NUMBERS: In view of the situation, a special 24-hour control room has started functioning at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement. The control room, which functions under the direct control of the state police chief, can be reached on these two numbers -- 9497900402 and 0471-2721566, it said. The Health Department has provided two helpline numbers - 9656938689 and 8086010833 - for those in need of emergency assistance.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state. Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments. Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement. The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Congress leader and former MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply anguished by the massive landslides. In a post on X, Gandhi said he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister and Wayanad District Collector, who assured him that rescue operations were underway.

8:31 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Death Toll Rises to 143 in Wayanad Tragedy, Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Catastrophic Damage

The death toll in the devastating landslide that struck Wayanad in Kerala has climbed to 143, with numerous individuals reported injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department. The disaster which occurred on Tuesday, has prompted an extensive relief and rescue operation in the affected areas.

The landslide unleashed catastrophic damage, levelling houses, destroying roads, and uprooting trees, The swelling of nearby water bodies has further complicated the rescue efforts. Emergency services are working around the clock to reach those still trapped and to provide aid to the injured.

Local authorities, including the State Health Department and disaster management teams, have mobilised resources and personnel to manage the crises. Efforts are focused on clearing debris, assessing damage, and delivering essential supplies to the affected communities.

9:39 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Death Toll Climbs To 125; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Visit Postponed

The death toll in the landslide at Wayanad in Kerala has increased to 125, officials said. They said that 95 per cent of the rescue operation was complete. Meanwhile, the visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad has been postponed due to incessant rains.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land. I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time."

Rahul Gandhi had represented the Wayanad constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul won from both Wayanad and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and he decided to retain Raebareli.

7:45 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Death Toll Rises To 120; Post-Mortem of Bodies To Be Done At Nilambur District Hospital

The death toll in the landslide at Wayanad has climbed to 120, officials said. As many as seven children have died in the tragedy. Meanwhile, the bodies, which have been recovered from Chaliyar will be sent for post-mortem in Nilambur, Kerala Minister V Abdurahman said.

He added that most of the dead bodies recovered from Chaliyar have been identified. Officials said that all necessary arrangements have been made in Nilambur District Hospital. More doctors and other staff have been brought to the Nilambur District Hospital and freezers are being delivered.

5:24 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | CM Briefs About Relief And Rescue Ops

Speaking to media on the tragedy in Wayanad, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said 321 members of the Fire Force have been deployed in affected district and the services of the Army have also been made available. "An NDRF team of 60 members has reached Wayanad, and an 89-member team from Bengaluru is on the way. Upon learning of the disaster, both the Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi, along with various party leaders, have offered their assistance. They have assured us that we will work together to address this crisis," Vijayan said.

Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction
Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction (X@IaSouthern)

5:13 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | CM Pinarayi Vijayan Addresses Media: We Have Recovered 93 Bodies So Far, But The Numbers May Change

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media: "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away."

"We have arranged the best possible treatment for the injured. Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people. The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media. (ETV Bharat)

5:01 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Death Toll Crosses 100 In One Of The Worst Landslide Tragedies In India

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has crossed 100 with rescue operators saying it is likely to rise further as hundreds are feared trapped in mud across the four villages hit by the nature's fury. The Kerala tragedy is fast turning into one of the world landslide disasters in India. Landslides are triggered by intense rains, earthquakes, and volcanic activity. They can also happen due to human activities like construction and cutting down of trees.

As for the worst landslide disaster in India, the Kedarnath landslide, which occurred in June 2013 as a result of cloudbursts, is the worst landslide ever recorded in India. More than 5,000 people were killed in it.

4:55 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Army's Southern Command Briefs On Rescue Ops

Army's Southern Command issues the following brief on rescue operations in landslide hit areas in Wayanad district: One column of Territorial Army has reached the mishap site at 12:30 PM. Indian Army’s two relief columns with a strength of approximately 200 individuals are underway to Wayanad. Additional efforts based on the request of State government also being mobilised. ️Bridging Assets - Movement of assets from Madras Engineers Groups, Bangalore by road and Delhi Cantonment by air. ️Two additional columns from Bengaluru and Trivandrum planned to be shifted by Indian Air Force assets. Control Centre being established at Calicut under commandant Para Regimental Centre for monitoring of all relief operations.

4:35 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Chief Minister To Address Media At 5 PM; Army Sniffer Dogs To Be Deployed In Wayanad

In the wake of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the media at 5 pm today. Army, meanwhile, has decided to deploy sniffer dogs in the affected areas in Wayanad district to track and rescue people trapped under mud.

News agency PTI reported that expertly-trained dogs from the Army's elite canine unit of breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and German Shepherds, which can smell human remains and even the faintest of breath buried deep under mud, are on their way to the landslide-ravaged Meppadi in Wayanad. These dogs have been trained for several years at the prestigious Remount Veterinary Corps Centre (RVC) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a special request from the Chief Minister of Kerala, the Canine Squad of the Army, specially trained for operations in disaster areas, will be flown to Wayanad to sniff out signs of life so that people trapped deep under the mud at the landslide site can be rescued, and also to recover the human remains of those who were not fortunate enough to survive nature's onslaught.

A Defence Ministry PRO said that based on the request from the Kerala Government, the Meerut RVC is sending the canine team with expert handlers to Wayanad. "These dogs are experts in rescuing people from disaster-struck areas and the canine team will be arriving soon at Wayanad," the PRO said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the Army to send its expert canine team to Wayanad after getting reports of several hundred people missing from the area possibly having been washed away in the torrential flow of mud and rocks. On earlier occasions too, the Army's dogs have helped the authorities dig out bodies from landslide sites at Kavalappara and Puthumala in Kerala.

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (ETV Bharat)

4:28 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | PSC Exams Postponed In Kerala, No Change in Interview Dates

All PSC exams scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 2 have been postponed in the wake of landslides and monsoon fury in Kerala. "There is no change in the interview dates. Candidates from the affected areas will be given a chance for re-interview," officials said.

4:17 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 'We Begged Him To Come With Us, But...': Survivors Recount Harrowing Experiences

Survivors recount the harrowing experiences of their narrow escape just moments before the tragedy hit several villages in Wayanad district of Kerala during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

An elderly couple, who managed to escape in the nick of time from the landslide-hit area, said they fled their home at 11 PM after noticing muddy water flowing through their area. The couple went on a nearby hill, but not before trying to save their neighbour, who, according to them, tragically refused to join them.

"We begged him to come with us, but he said he would join us by 1 AM. He never came," the elderly man told PTI, his voice cracking with emotion. He added that they were waiting at the hilltop until morning and when they came back, the whole area was washed away. Another woman was seen sobbing in front of the media, saying her relative called her and said they were running from their home carrying their toddler. "She called me in the night and said they were trying to escape from the region. They had a toddler with them. After that, they were unreachable on the phone," she said. That family is yet to be traced.

Rescue operations in Wayanad in wake of the devastating landslides
Rescue operations in Wayanad in wake of the devastating landslides (ETV Bharat)

4:08 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Live Updates | 90 Killed In Devastating Landslides In Wayanad

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has reached 90. Rescue operators say the death toll is likely to increase further. There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

Apart from NDRF and state police and administration officials, an Indian Army column is also involved in the rescue operations. "Using ropes, Army soldiers are being ferried across the river which is in spate to assist and carry out rescue efforts in Ward No 10 of Chooralmala," Indian Army officials said.

3:54 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Landslide Hits High Range Areas Of Kozhikode

A man went missing, several houses were damaged and bridge and roads washed away following a landslide reported in Vilangadu and Malayangadu areas in the high ranges of northern Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in the hilly areas of neighbouring Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving over 50 people dead and sparking apprehensions of a possible increase in fatalities due to hundreds of people feared being trapped under the debris. National Defence Rescue Force (NDRF) personnel launched a mission to search for the missing man, Kozhikode district authorities said. Landslide and mudslide were reported in Maruthongara village and Kaithappoyil-Anorammal road respectively.

The Malayangadu bridge was washed away, resulting in as many as 15 families being cut off from the main area, they said. Those living on the banks of the river here were shifted to relief camps and rescue operations are continuing under the aegis of NDRF team. Shutters of the Kakkayam Dam here were raised as the water level rose in continuous heavy rains. Following this, authorities urged those living on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river to pay extra vigil. Besides Kuttiyadi river, water level rose to a dangerous level in various other waterbodies, including Chaliyar, Cherupuzha and Mahipuzha in the district. Tourist centres were closed and quarry and mining activities were ordered to be stopped in the district, authorities further said. At present, as many as 854 people belonging to 196 families were shifted to 41 relief camps in the district, they added. (PTI)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (X@04NDRF)

3:33 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Death Toll Rises To 84, 116 Reported Injured So Far

In the Wayanad landslide tragedy, the death toll has reach 84 and around 116 people are reported injured so far, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan's office said on Tuesday afternoon. As rescue operators recover body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, sources said, adding that the death toll is likely to increase further. There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad in southern Kerala on Tuesday, July 30, 2024
This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad in southern Kerala on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (PRO Defense Kochi)

3:25 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 2-Day Mourning Announced By State Govt

Kerala government has declared official mourning in the state today and tomorrow after at least 73 people lost their lives in devastating landslides in Wayanad. Read More...

3:14 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Relief And Rescue: What Has Happened So Far

In the wake of devastating landslides in Wayanad district, rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach trapped and injured survivors.

What has happened so far:

  • A team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.
  • Army's engineering group will shortly reach Wayanad immediately for rescue and related operations in the landslide-hit areas.
  • Two Air Force helicopters departed for Wayand from Sulur in Tamil Nadu in the morning.
  • 67 Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel, led by six officers, left for Wayanad from Kannur in two KSRTC buses with an ambulance and two truck loads of equipment, authorities said.
  • A naval team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will also reach Wayanad to join the rescue efforts as per the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM has suggested the use of drones and police dogs for rescue operations.
  • Principal Director of Local Self-Government Department V Sambasiva Rao has been appointed as Special Officer and he will work from Wayanad.
  • CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan is also expected to reach the district shortly and he called upon party workers to aid in the rescue operations, a statement issued by the Left party said. The Congress too directed its party workers, supporters and leaders to help in the search and rescue efforts.
  • A special 24-hour control room has started functioning at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement. The control room, which functions under the direct control of the state police chief, can be reached on these two numbers -- 9497900402 and 0471-2721566, it said.

3:04 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | NDRF Facing Difficulty In Reaching Interior Parts Of Affected Areas

On search and rescue operation in Wayanad, S Shankar Pandian, Deputy Commandant, NDRF says, "Our teams are located at various locations in Wayanad. Even in Kozhikode, a landslide was suspected, NDRF team is deployed there. Already 3 teams of NDRF are in Wayanad. We are doing our best to carry out rescue efforts. We are facing difficulty in reaching interior parts of the landslide-affected area."

2:57 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Emotional Scenes At Wayanad's Health Centre As People Search For Loved Ones

Anxious and wailing, people were seen desperately searching to find their loved ones in a row of bodies kept in a row on the floor of a tiny, congested hospital building in Wayanad district on Tuesday. The disturbing scenes were from a local community health centre, which could otherwise accommodate only a few people, in Meppadi village, which was hit by massive landslides, killing over 70 people.

Some people broke down at the shock of seeing the cold and injured bodies of their loved ones, while others heaved a sigh of relief that their kin were not among the deceased. A teary-eyed young woman said five members of her family, including two children, went missing after the landslides. She said she came to the hospital to find out whether they were admitted there after being rescued by someone. Read More...

2:30 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 300 Houses Destroyed, Death Toll Reaches 73

The death toll in Wayanad landslide tragedy has risen to 73 as more bodies are recovered from the muddy swathes in the district which is still battling rains as hundreds of NDRF, police and other officials carry on the rescue and relief operations. Locals residents involved in the rescue operations told ETV Bharat at least 300 houses have been completely destroyed with most of them washed away in the landslides. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have reached the Nilambur district hospital to identify the dead bodies that were washed away in the Chaliyar River.

Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction
Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction (ETV Bharat)

2:05 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Indian Army Launches Two Relief Columns From The Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur

After Kerala government sought help from the Indian Army, the Southern Command said it has launched two relief columns from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, to rescue approximately 250 individuals likely stranded in a major landslide in Vyithiri Taluk, Wayanad. "The columns also include medical detachments from Military Hospital Kannur and infantry troops from the Territorial Army. Equipped with advanced rescue gear, the teams are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded personnel," the Southern Command said in a post on X.

1:49 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | IMD Says Cyclonic Circulation Over CG, MP Bringing Heavy Rains

According to the Indian Meteorological Centre(IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, the rains and floods that triggered landslides were due to a cyclonic circulation and that it will bring rains till August 2, 2024. "Yesterday(Sunday)'s cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh now lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," the IMD said in a handout released Monday. "The shear zone now runs roughly along 20°N over the Indian region between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. The off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs along South Gujarat to Kerala coast," it said. According to the forecast, rains or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala from July 29 to August 2, 2024. A 7-11 cm rainfall in 24 hours is classified as heavy rainfall and a yellow warning, is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Tuesday, it said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Centre(IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, the rains and floods that triggered landslides were due to a cyclonic circulation and that it will bring rains till August 2, 2024.
The cyclonic circulation and the monsoon winds path. (ETV Bharat via IMD, Thiruvananthapuram)

1:35 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Death Toll Rises To 62 As More Bodies Are Recovered

The death toll in the deadly landslides in Kerala's Wayanad has risen to 62, sparking apprehensions of possible increase in fatalities due to many people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach trapped and injured survivors. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded or trapped under debris and search for those missing in the landslides, with the Indian Army joining the efforts.

A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Wayanad landslides leave a trail of destruction
Wayanad landslides leave behind a trail of destruction (ANI)

1:26 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | TN CM Announces Rs 5 Cr Financial Aid, 2 Senior IAS Officers To Help In Rescue Operations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 crore for supporting relief and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad in wake of the deadly landslides in the district. Stalin spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and expressed grief and deep condolence for the loss of lives due to this natural calamity. He promised to provide all necessary assistance on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government.

Two senior IAS officers (Dr. K.K. Sameeran and Johnny Tom Varghese) from Tamil Nadu have been appointed to assist the Kerala government in carrying out rescue and relief work in the affected areas, said a statement from the CM's office. The officers have been ordered to immediately go to Kerala with the rescue team. The rescue team from Tamil Nadu will consist of 20 firemen from the fire department headed by a joint director, 20 state disaster management rescue team members headed by a superintendent, and a medical team comprising 10 doctors and nurses who will work with the state government in rescue and medical treatment. Stalin has ordered that this team leave for Kerala today, the statement added.

The Tamil Nadu CM has also ordered to provide 5 crore rupees from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the State Government on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for relief work in the affected areas.

1:16 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | IAF Deploys MI-17, ALH Dhruv Choppers For Rescue And Relief

Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed one each Mi-17 and ALH Dhruv choppers for rescue and relief operations in Wayanad, in coordination with Kerala government and NDRF officials, IAF officials said on Tuesday.

12:59 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | NGT Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Wayanad Tragedy, Seeks Details of Mining Projects in Affected Areas

The South Zone National Green Tribunal (NGT) based in Chennai has taken the suo moto cognisance of the Wayanad landslides that have killed dozens and left a trail of devastation in several villages in the district.

A bench comprising Judicial Member Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Sathya Gopal expressed its concern over the landslides while hearing cases on Tuesday. The bench directed the registrar to file a suo moto case in this regard and list it as soon as possible. The tribunal also urged the Kerala Public Prosecutor to prepare details of mining, quarries, roads and construction projects in the landslide affected areas.

Landslides leave trail of destruction in Wayanad
Landslides leave behind trail of destruction in Wayanad (ETV Bharat)

12:46 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 70 People Killed In Wayanad, Urgent Need For Mapping Landslide-prone Areas : Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha, LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on deadly Wayanad landslides. He says, "Early this morning, Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy. I have spoken to the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister of Kerala. I request the Union Government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care, immediate release of the compensation to deceased people - if that compensation can be increased as well - restore vital transport and communication lines, set up relief at the earliest and prepare a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the affected families. Even as I speak, the threat of landslides loom over many areas in Wayanad and the western ghats. Our country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region."

12:40 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Man Attempts To Survive By Clinging To Boulder; Rescued After Several Hours

A man, covered in mud, was rescued after he was seen desperately trying to stand by clinging to a huge boulder in gushing flood water, in one of the harrowing scenes from a landslide-hit hamlet in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.

The man, suspected to have been washed away by the flood water, somehow got stuck between huge boulders but was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick marsh and strong currents. Rescuers managed to reach the man and move him to safety. The harrowing visuals of the hapless man's attempt to survive amidst scattered boulders in the floodwater came from Mundakkai village, where hundreds of people were reportedly trapped following the deadly landslides in the early hours of Tuesday triggered by heavy rainfall.

The visuals, taken by one of the villagers, were aired by television channels, urging authorities to send rescue teams to the location."He was trapped in the area near the local school in Mundakkai. He caught our attention for the first time by 7.30 am," Raghavan, a block panchayat member who took the visuals on his mobile phone, said.

12:25 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | A Tragedy Of Not Just Kerala, But The Entire Nation: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "Discussions began here and all the Members expressed their concern over the massive tragedy that has occurred there. I would like to say this is a tragedy of not just Kerala alone, but the entire nation is concerned...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Government of India is working proactively and doing everything necessary for the relief work in Kerala. On behalf of the Government, I assure you that whatever is needed will be done...PM spoke with the Kerala CM and gave him assurance. Support from central agencies for relief has reached there. Work is being done in coordination with the State Government. Right now, the primary thing is to recover the bodies and save those who can be saved...We should activate Emergency Response System. All of that is being done..."

12:19 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Navy Team From Ezhimala Set To Arrive In Wayanad Shortly

A team from the Indian Navy will shortly arrive from Ezhimala for rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad. The state government has sought help from the Navy's river crossing team. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Navy team from Ezhimala Naval Academy is set to reach Wayanad shortly to assist in rescue and relief operations. MEanwhile, CM Vijayan evaluated the ongoing relief and rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad in a visit to the office of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

12:02 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Death Toll Rises To 45

The death toll in Wayanad landslides has risen to 45, sparking apprehensions of possible increase in fatalities due to many people feared trapped under the debris. According to the district collector Meghasree D R, the latest toll stood at 45. In connection with the landslide in Chooralmala she confirmed that 36 deaths have been reported. Additionally, nine bodies swept away by the Chaliyar River were recovered in Malappuram. The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy.

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (ETV Bharat)

11:51 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Frantic Phone Calls Seeking Help After Deadly Landslides

As NDRF is on the ground carrying out the rescue operations in Wayanad district that was hit by deadly landslides on Tuesday, people made frantic phone calls desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris. Landslides rocked the high-range hamlets of Wayanad in the early hours today. Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting someone to come and rescue them as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel as bridges had been washed away and the roads were flooded. In one such conversation, a woman, apparently a native of Chooralmala town, was heard crying aloud, saying that someone in her house was trapped under the marsh and debris and could not be pulled out. "Someone, please come and help us. We have lost our house. We don't know whether Nausheen (apparently a family member) is alive. She is trapped in the marsh. Our house is in the town itself...," the woman could be heard saying. Read More...

11:40 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: 101 People Rescued So Far, Shelter Camp Set Up In Kalpetta Town of Wayanad

The rescue operations in Wayanad is being carried out by teams of officials from NDRF, Fire, Police and Revenue department. Around 101 people have been rescued till now. "A shelter camp set up at Bathery St Mary’s SKMJ School in Kalpetta. Medical teams and ambulances are present, and food and clothing are also arranged. There is a requirement for earth excavators," Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan's office informed.

Kerala Landslide Visuals (ETV Bharat)

11:37 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: NDRF Wayanad Rescue Operations Update

Rescue operations by the personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are underway in Wayanad where deadly landslides have left a trail of death and destruction on Tuesday.

"NDRF 04 BN Control Room Actively Monitoring the Wayanad Landslide Situation. Live Ops Continue.Coordinating with SEOC Kerala and Wayanad district officials," NDRF Arakkonam posted on X.

In another post, the NDRF said its team was on the ground at the landslide site in Wayanad. "Evacuation efforts are underway to ensure public safety. Operations continue to rescue and secure affected areas," the NDRF said.

11:20 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert For Wayanad, 3 Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts in Kerala including Wayanad which was rocked by landslides triggered by incessant rains. The other three districts are neighbouring Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. An Orange alert has been issued for Tuesday for all other districts of the state except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. An Orange alert has been issued for Tuesday to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts. The Met office has also issued an Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Wednesday also

Red Alert In Wayanad, 3 Other Districts
Red Alert In Wayanad, 3 Other Districts (IMD Trivandrum)

11:10 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Death Toll Rises to 43; Kerala Seeks Military Help For Rescue Operations

The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad has increased to 43. Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Army for rescue operations. A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area. Their deployment aims to augment existing rescue operations and provide relief to those affected by the landslides. The landslides, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted. The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded.

10:54 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Special Control Room Opened At Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters

A Special 24-hour Control Room has been set up at Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters in the wake of massive landslides that hit Kerala early Tuesday morning. The control room is under the direct control of the state police chief. People can dial phone number 9497900402, 0471 2721566 to seek information and assistance related to the deadly landslides that hit several villages in Wayanad, leaving a trail of death and destruction behind.

Northern Region IG is leading the relief operations. Kannur DIG will also reach Wayanad shortly. Meanwhile, to coordinate the rescue, ADGP State Police Chief has instructed that instructions several Armed Police battalions and Malabar Special Police to rush to Wayanad. Specially trained officers are also involved in disaster relief operations.

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (ETV Bharat)

The death toll has crossed 100 in the devastating landslides that hit Kerala's hilly Wayanad district early Tuesday morning, making this incident one of the world landslide tragedies in India. Sources told ETV Bharat that the toll has reached 125 and is likely to increase as entire localities faced the brunt of the nature's fury, with hundreds of houses destroyed beyond recovery in at least four villages in the district. As per Majeed, a local resident involved in rescue operations, there were around 100 houses in Attamala village, but none of them are visible now.

Of those dead, at least 50 bodies have been kept in Meppadi Community Health Centre. State Revenue Minister K Rajan's office said that at least 116 persons who were injured in the landslides have been admitted to various hospitals. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said. The landslide, which occurred around 3.30 am on Tuesday, left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted.

HELPLINE NUMBERS: In view of the situation, a special 24-hour control room has started functioning at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement. The control room, which functions under the direct control of the state police chief, can be reached on these two numbers -- 9497900402 and 0471-2721566, it said. The Health Department has provided two helpline numbers - 9656938689 and 8086010833 - for those in need of emergency assistance.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed concern over the incident and said that he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible help from the Centre to the state. Wayanad district Collector Meghasree D R said disaster relief work is progressing in affected areas and rescue operations are being carried out by the NDRF, fire force, police and the Forest, Revenue and Local Self-government departments. Along with government agencies, volunteers and local residents are cooperating in the rescue operation, she said in a statement. The Collector also informed that the shutter of Banasura Sagar dam, on the Karamanthodu river, was opened and warned those living downstream and in low-lying areas to be cautious.

Congress leader and former MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply anguished by the massive landslides. In a post on X, Gandhi said he spoke to Kerala Chief Minister and Wayanad District Collector, who assured him that rescue operations were underway.

8:31 AM, 31 Jul 2024 (IST)

Death Toll Rises to 143 in Wayanad Tragedy, Rescue Efforts Intensify Amid Catastrophic Damage

The death toll in the devastating landslide that struck Wayanad in Kerala has climbed to 143, with numerous individuals reported injured and trapped, according to the State Health Department. The disaster which occurred on Tuesday, has prompted an extensive relief and rescue operation in the affected areas.

The landslide unleashed catastrophic damage, levelling houses, destroying roads, and uprooting trees, The swelling of nearby water bodies has further complicated the rescue efforts. Emergency services are working around the clock to reach those still trapped and to provide aid to the injured.

Local authorities, including the State Health Department and disaster management teams, have mobilised resources and personnel to manage the crises. Efforts are focused on clearing debris, assessing damage, and delivering essential supplies to the affected communities.

9:39 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Death Toll Climbs To 125; Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi's Visit Postponed

The death toll in the landslide at Wayanad in Kerala has increased to 125, officials said. They said that 95 per cent of the rescue operation was complete. Meanwhile, the visit of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi to Wayanad has been postponed due to incessant rains.

In a post on X, Rahul Gandhi said, "Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions we have been informed by authorities that we will not be able to land. I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time."

Rahul Gandhi had represented the Wayanad constituency in the 17th Lok Sabha. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul won from both Wayanad and Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh and he decided to retain Raebareli.

7:45 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Death Toll Rises To 120; Post-Mortem of Bodies To Be Done At Nilambur District Hospital

The death toll in the landslide at Wayanad has climbed to 120, officials said. As many as seven children have died in the tragedy. Meanwhile, the bodies, which have been recovered from Chaliyar will be sent for post-mortem in Nilambur, Kerala Minister V Abdurahman said.

He added that most of the dead bodies recovered from Chaliyar have been identified. Officials said that all necessary arrangements have been made in Nilambur District Hospital. More doctors and other staff have been brought to the Nilambur District Hospital and freezers are being delivered.

5:24 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | CM Briefs About Relief And Rescue Ops

Speaking to media on the tragedy in Wayanad, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said 321 members of the Fire Force have been deployed in affected district and the services of the Army have also been made available. "An NDRF team of 60 members has reached Wayanad, and an 89-member team from Bengaluru is on the way. Upon learning of the disaster, both the Prime Minister and Rahul Gandhi, along with various party leaders, have offered their assistance. They have assured us that we will work together to address this crisis," Vijayan said.

Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction
Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction (X@IaSouthern)

5:13 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | CM Pinarayi Vijayan Addresses Media: We Have Recovered 93 Bodies So Far, But The Numbers May Change

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media: "The landslide in Wayanad is a heart-wrenching disaster. There was extremely heavy rainfall. An entire area has been wiped out. We have recovered 93 bodies so far, but the numbers may change. There are 128 people receiving treatment for injuries. Many who went to sleep last night have been swept away."

"We have arranged the best possible treatment for the injured. Many people are still trapped under the debris. We have opened 45 relief camps in Wayanad and a total of 118 camps across the state, accommodating 5,531 people. The fire force, NDRF, and police are working together. Various divisions of the Army and Navy are coordinating the rescue operations."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addresses media. (ETV Bharat)

5:01 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Death Toll Crosses 100 In One Of The Worst Landslide Tragedies In India

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has crossed 100 with rescue operators saying it is likely to rise further as hundreds are feared trapped in mud across the four villages hit by the nature's fury. The Kerala tragedy is fast turning into one of the world landslide disasters in India. Landslides are triggered by intense rains, earthquakes, and volcanic activity. They can also happen due to human activities like construction and cutting down of trees.

As for the worst landslide disaster in India, the Kedarnath landslide, which occurred in June 2013 as a result of cloudbursts, is the worst landslide ever recorded in India. More than 5,000 people were killed in it.

4:55 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Army's Southern Command Briefs On Rescue Ops

Army's Southern Command issues the following brief on rescue operations in landslide hit areas in Wayanad district: One column of Territorial Army has reached the mishap site at 12:30 PM. Indian Army’s two relief columns with a strength of approximately 200 individuals are underway to Wayanad. Additional efforts based on the request of State government also being mobilised. ️Bridging Assets - Movement of assets from Madras Engineers Groups, Bangalore by road and Delhi Cantonment by air. ️Two additional columns from Bengaluru and Trivandrum planned to be shifted by Indian Air Force assets. Control Centre being established at Calicut under commandant Para Regimental Centre for monitoring of all relief operations.

4:35 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Chief Minister To Address Media At 5 PM; Army Sniffer Dogs To Be Deployed In Wayanad

In the wake of the Wayanad landslide tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will address the media at 5 pm today. Army, meanwhile, has decided to deploy sniffer dogs in the affected areas in Wayanad district to track and rescue people trapped under mud.

News agency PTI reported that expertly-trained dogs from the Army's elite canine unit of breeds such as Belgian Malinois, Labradors, and German Shepherds, which can smell human remains and even the faintest of breath buried deep under mud, are on their way to the landslide-ravaged Meppadi in Wayanad. These dogs have been trained for several years at the prestigious Remount Veterinary Corps Centre (RVC) in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh.

Based on a special request from the Chief Minister of Kerala, the Canine Squad of the Army, specially trained for operations in disaster areas, will be flown to Wayanad to sniff out signs of life so that people trapped deep under the mud at the landslide site can be rescued, and also to recover the human remains of those who were not fortunate enough to survive nature's onslaught.

A Defence Ministry PRO said that based on the request from the Kerala Government, the Meerut RVC is sending the canine team with expert handlers to Wayanad. "These dogs are experts in rescuing people from disaster-struck areas and the canine team will be arriving soon at Wayanad," the PRO said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had requested the Army to send its expert canine team to Wayanad after getting reports of several hundred people missing from the area possibly having been washed away in the torrential flow of mud and rocks. On earlier occasions too, the Army's dogs have helped the authorities dig out bodies from landslide sites at Kavalappara and Puthumala in Kerala.

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (ETV Bharat)

4:28 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | PSC Exams Postponed In Kerala, No Change in Interview Dates

All PSC exams scheduled to be held from July 31 to August 2 have been postponed in the wake of landslides and monsoon fury in Kerala. "There is no change in the interview dates. Candidates from the affected areas will be given a chance for re-interview," officials said.

4:17 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 'We Begged Him To Come With Us, But...': Survivors Recount Harrowing Experiences

Survivors recount the harrowing experiences of their narrow escape just moments before the tragedy hit several villages in Wayanad district of Kerala during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

An elderly couple, who managed to escape in the nick of time from the landslide-hit area, said they fled their home at 11 PM after noticing muddy water flowing through their area. The couple went on a nearby hill, but not before trying to save their neighbour, who, according to them, tragically refused to join them.

"We begged him to come with us, but he said he would join us by 1 AM. He never came," the elderly man told PTI, his voice cracking with emotion. He added that they were waiting at the hilltop until morning and when they came back, the whole area was washed away. Another woman was seen sobbing in front of the media, saying her relative called her and said they were running from their home carrying their toddler. "She called me in the night and said they were trying to escape from the region. They had a toddler with them. After that, they were unreachable on the phone," she said. That family is yet to be traced.

Rescue operations in Wayanad in wake of the devastating landslides
Rescue operations in Wayanad in wake of the devastating landslides (ETV Bharat)

4:08 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Live Updates | 90 Killed In Devastating Landslides In Wayanad

The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy has reached 90. Rescue operators say the death toll is likely to increase further. There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

Apart from NDRF and state police and administration officials, an Indian Army column is also involved in the rescue operations. "Using ropes, Army soldiers are being ferried across the river which is in spate to assist and carry out rescue efforts in Ward No 10 of Chooralmala," Indian Army officials said.

3:54 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Landslide Hits High Range Areas Of Kozhikode

A man went missing, several houses were damaged and bridge and roads washed away following a landslide reported in Vilangadu and Malayangadu areas in the high ranges of northern Kozhikode district on Tuesday.

Heavy rains triggered a series of massive landslides in the hilly areas of neighbouring Wayanad district early on Tuesday, leaving over 50 people dead and sparking apprehensions of a possible increase in fatalities due to hundreds of people feared being trapped under the debris. National Defence Rescue Force (NDRF) personnel launched a mission to search for the missing man, Kozhikode district authorities said. Landslide and mudslide were reported in Maruthongara village and Kaithappoyil-Anorammal road respectively.

The Malayangadu bridge was washed away, resulting in as many as 15 families being cut off from the main area, they said. Those living on the banks of the river here were shifted to relief camps and rescue operations are continuing under the aegis of NDRF team. Shutters of the Kakkayam Dam here were raised as the water level rose in continuous heavy rains. Following this, authorities urged those living on the banks of the Kuttiyadi river to pay extra vigil. Besides Kuttiyadi river, water level rose to a dangerous level in various other waterbodies, including Chaliyar, Cherupuzha and Mahipuzha in the district. Tourist centres were closed and quarry and mining activities were ordered to be stopped in the district, authorities further said. At present, as many as 854 people belonging to 196 families were shifted to 41 relief camps in the district, they added. (PTI)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (X@04NDRF)

3:33 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Death Toll Rises To 84, 116 Reported Injured So Far

In the Wayanad landslide tragedy, the death toll has reach 84 and around 116 people are reported injured so far, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan's office said on Tuesday afternoon. As rescue operators recover body parts from the rivers and mud, it is difficult to ascertain the exact number of people killed in the tragedy, sources said, adding that the death toll is likely to increase further. There are several women and children among the dead. Additionally, hundreds are feared to be trapped, but the authorities have not confirmed the same.

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen and trees uprooted. Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha villages were among the areas affected and cut off by the landslides, authorities said.

This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad in southern Kerala on Tuesday, July 30, 2024
This photograph provided by PRO Defense Kochi shows army soldiers engaged in rescue operations at landslide affected village in Wayanad in southern Kerala on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (PRO Defense Kochi)

3:25 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 2-Day Mourning Announced By State Govt

Kerala government has declared official mourning in the state today and tomorrow after at least 73 people lost their lives in devastating landslides in Wayanad. Read More...

3:14 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Relief And Rescue: What Has Happened So Far

In the wake of devastating landslides in Wayanad district, rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach trapped and injured survivors.

What has happened so far:

  • A team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.
  • Army's engineering group will shortly reach Wayanad immediately for rescue and related operations in the landslide-hit areas.
  • Two Air Force helicopters departed for Wayand from Sulur in Tamil Nadu in the morning.
  • 67 Defence Security Corps (DSC) personnel, led by six officers, left for Wayanad from Kannur in two KSRTC buses with an ambulance and two truck loads of equipment, authorities said.
  • A naval team from the Ezhimala Naval Academy will also reach Wayanad to join the rescue efforts as per the request of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM has suggested the use of drones and police dogs for rescue operations.
  • Principal Director of Local Self-Government Department V Sambasiva Rao has been appointed as Special Officer and he will work from Wayanad.
  • CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan is also expected to reach the district shortly and he called upon party workers to aid in the rescue operations, a statement issued by the Left party said. The Congress too directed its party workers, supporters and leaders to help in the search and rescue efforts.
  • A special 24-hour control room has started functioning at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, the State Police Media Cell said in a statement. The control room, which functions under the direct control of the state police chief, can be reached on these two numbers -- 9497900402 and 0471-2721566, it said.

3:04 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | NDRF Facing Difficulty In Reaching Interior Parts Of Affected Areas

On search and rescue operation in Wayanad, S Shankar Pandian, Deputy Commandant, NDRF says, "Our teams are located at various locations in Wayanad. Even in Kozhikode, a landslide was suspected, NDRF team is deployed there. Already 3 teams of NDRF are in Wayanad. We are doing our best to carry out rescue efforts. We are facing difficulty in reaching interior parts of the landslide-affected area."

2:57 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Emotional Scenes At Wayanad's Health Centre As People Search For Loved Ones

Anxious and wailing, people were seen desperately searching to find their loved ones in a row of bodies kept in a row on the floor of a tiny, congested hospital building in Wayanad district on Tuesday. The disturbing scenes were from a local community health centre, which could otherwise accommodate only a few people, in Meppadi village, which was hit by massive landslides, killing over 70 people.

Some people broke down at the shock of seeing the cold and injured bodies of their loved ones, while others heaved a sigh of relief that their kin were not among the deceased. A teary-eyed young woman said five members of her family, including two children, went missing after the landslides. She said she came to the hospital to find out whether they were admitted there after being rescued by someone. Read More...

2:30 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 300 Houses Destroyed, Death Toll Reaches 73

The death toll in Wayanad landslide tragedy has risen to 73 as more bodies are recovered from the muddy swathes in the district which is still battling rains as hundreds of NDRF, police and other officials carry on the rescue and relief operations. Locals residents involved in the rescue operations told ETV Bharat at least 300 houses have been completely destroyed with most of them washed away in the landslides. Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased have reached the Nilambur district hospital to identify the dead bodies that were washed away in the Chaliyar River.

Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction
Wayanad Landslides Leave Behind A Trail of Death and Destruction (ETV Bharat)

2:05 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Indian Army Launches Two Relief Columns From The Defence Security Corps Centre, Kannur

After Kerala government sought help from the Indian Army, the Southern Command said it has launched two relief columns from the Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur, to rescue approximately 250 individuals likely stranded in a major landslide in Vyithiri Taluk, Wayanad. "The columns also include medical detachments from Military Hospital Kannur and infantry troops from the Territorial Army. Equipped with advanced rescue gear, the teams are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the stranded personnel," the Southern Command said in a post on X.

1:49 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | IMD Says Cyclonic Circulation Over CG, MP Bringing Heavy Rains

According to the Indian Meteorological Centre(IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, the rains and floods that triggered landslides were due to a cyclonic circulation and that it will bring rains till August 2, 2024. "Yesterday(Sunday)'s cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh now lies over southeast Madhya Pradesh and neighbourhood and extends up to 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," the IMD said in a handout released Monday. "The shear zone now runs roughly along 20°N over the Indian region between 3.1 and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. The off-shore trough at mean sea level now runs along South Gujarat to Kerala coast," it said. According to the forecast, rains or thundershowers are most likely to occur at most places in Kerala from July 29 to August 2, 2024. A 7-11 cm rainfall in 24 hours is classified as heavy rainfall and a yellow warning, is very likely to occur at one or two places in the districts of Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod on Tuesday, it said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Centre(IMD), Thiruvananthapuram, the rains and floods that triggered landslides were due to a cyclonic circulation and that it will bring rains till August 2, 2024.
The cyclonic circulation and the monsoon winds path. (ETV Bharat via IMD, Thiruvananthapuram)

1:35 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Death Toll Rises To 62 As More Bodies Are Recovered

The death toll in the deadly landslides in Kerala's Wayanad has risen to 62, sparking apprehensions of possible increase in fatalities due to many people feared trapped under the debris. Rescue efforts are currently underway, with NDRF and other emergency services as well as the Army racing against time to reach trapped and injured survivors. Rescue teams are working tirelessly to evacuate those stranded or trapped under debris and search for those missing in the landslides, with the Indian Army joining the efforts.

A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts. The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area.

Wayanad landslides leave a trail of destruction
Wayanad landslides leave behind a trail of destruction (ANI)

1:26 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | TN CM Announces Rs 5 Cr Financial Aid, 2 Senior IAS Officers To Help In Rescue Operations

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has announced a financial aid of Rs 5 crore for supporting relief and rescue operations in Kerala's Wayanad in wake of the deadly landslides in the district. Stalin spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the phone and expressed grief and deep condolence for the loss of lives due to this natural calamity. He promised to provide all necessary assistance on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Government.

Two senior IAS officers (Dr. K.K. Sameeran and Johnny Tom Varghese) from Tamil Nadu have been appointed to assist the Kerala government in carrying out rescue and relief work in the affected areas, said a statement from the CM's office. The officers have been ordered to immediately go to Kerala with the rescue team. The rescue team from Tamil Nadu will consist of 20 firemen from the fire department headed by a joint director, 20 state disaster management rescue team members headed by a superintendent, and a medical team comprising 10 doctors and nurses who will work with the state government in rescue and medical treatment. Stalin has ordered that this team leave for Kerala today, the statement added.

The Tamil Nadu CM has also ordered to provide 5 crore rupees from the Chief Minister's General Relief Fund to the State Government on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu for relief work in the affected areas.

1:16 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | IAF Deploys MI-17, ALH Dhruv Choppers For Rescue And Relief

Indian Air Force (IAF) has deployed one each Mi-17 and ALH Dhruv choppers for rescue and relief operations in Wayanad, in coordination with Kerala government and NDRF officials, IAF officials said on Tuesday.

12:59 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | NGT Takes Suo Moto Cognisance of Wayanad Tragedy, Seeks Details of Mining Projects in Affected Areas

The South Zone National Green Tribunal (NGT) based in Chennai has taken the suo moto cognisance of the Wayanad landslides that have killed dozens and left a trail of devastation in several villages in the district.

A bench comprising Judicial Member Pushpa Satyanarayana and expert member Sathya Gopal expressed its concern over the landslides while hearing cases on Tuesday. The bench directed the registrar to file a suo moto case in this regard and list it as soon as possible. The tribunal also urged the Kerala Public Prosecutor to prepare details of mining, quarries, roads and construction projects in the landslide affected areas.

Landslides leave trail of destruction in Wayanad
Landslides leave behind trail of destruction in Wayanad (ETV Bharat)

12:46 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | 70 People Killed In Wayanad, Urgent Need For Mapping Landslide-prone Areas : Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha

In Lok Sabha, LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi speaks on deadly Wayanad landslides. He says, "Early this morning, Wayanad was hit by several devastating landslides. More than 70 people have been killed. Mundakkai village has been cut off and the devastating loss of lives and extensive damage is yet to be assessed due to the scale of the tragedy. I have spoken to the Defence Minister and the Chief Minister of Kerala. I request the Union Government to extend all possible support for rescue and medical care, immediate release of the compensation to deceased people - if that compensation can be increased as well - restore vital transport and communication lines, set up relief at the earliest and prepare a roadmap for the rehabilitation of the affected families. Even as I speak, the threat of landslides loom over many areas in Wayanad and the western ghats. Our country has witnessed an alarming rise in landslides in the last few years. There is an urgent need for mapping of landslide-prone areas and to take up mitigation measures and an action plan to address the growing frequency of natural calamities in the ecologically fragile region."

12:40 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | Man Attempts To Survive By Clinging To Boulder; Rescued After Several Hours

A man, covered in mud, was rescued after he was seen desperately trying to stand by clinging to a huge boulder in gushing flood water, in one of the harrowing scenes from a landslide-hit hamlet in Kerala's Wayanad district on Tuesday.

The man, suspected to have been washed away by the flood water, somehow got stuck between huge boulders but was unable to stand or swim to safety due to the thick marsh and strong currents. Rescuers managed to reach the man and move him to safety. The harrowing visuals of the hapless man's attempt to survive amidst scattered boulders in the floodwater came from Mundakkai village, where hundreds of people were reportedly trapped following the deadly landslides in the early hours of Tuesday triggered by heavy rainfall.

The visuals, taken by one of the villagers, were aired by television channels, urging authorities to send rescue teams to the location."He was trapped in the area near the local school in Mundakkai. He caught our attention for the first time by 7.30 am," Raghavan, a block panchayat member who took the visuals on his mobile phone, said.

12:25 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates | A Tragedy Of Not Just Kerala, But The Entire Nation: Nadda in Rajya Sabha

In Rajya Sabha, Union Minister JP Nadda says, "Discussions began here and all the Members expressed their concern over the massive tragedy that has occurred there. I would like to say this is a tragedy of not just Kerala alone, but the entire nation is concerned...Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Government of India is working proactively and doing everything necessary for the relief work in Kerala. On behalf of the Government, I assure you that whatever is needed will be done...PM spoke with the Kerala CM and gave him assurance. Support from central agencies for relief has reached there. Work is being done in coordination with the State Government. Right now, the primary thing is to recover the bodies and save those who can be saved...We should activate Emergency Response System. All of that is being done..."

12:19 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Navy Team From Ezhimala Set To Arrive In Wayanad Shortly

A team from the Indian Navy will shortly arrive from Ezhimala for rescue operations in landslide-hit Wayanad. The state government has sought help from the Navy's river crossing team. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Navy team from Ezhimala Naval Academy is set to reach Wayanad shortly to assist in rescue and relief operations. MEanwhile, CM Vijayan evaluated the ongoing relief and rescue operations at Chooralmala in Wayanad in a visit to the office of Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

12:02 PM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Death Toll Rises To 45

The death toll in Wayanad landslides has risen to 45, sparking apprehensions of possible increase in fatalities due to many people feared trapped under the debris. According to the district collector Meghasree D R, the latest toll stood at 45. In connection with the landslide in Chooralmala she confirmed that 36 deaths have been reported. Additionally, nine bodies swept away by the Chaliyar River were recovered in Malappuram. The bodies of the deceased are being taken to various hospital morgues for identification and autopsy.

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (ETV Bharat)

11:51 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Frantic Phone Calls Seeking Help After Deadly Landslides

As NDRF is on the ground carrying out the rescue operations in Wayanad district that was hit by deadly landslides on Tuesday, people made frantic phone calls desperately pleading for help after being trapped under destroyed houses and piles of debris. Landslides rocked the high-range hamlets of Wayanad in the early hours today. Television channels aired phone conversations of several people crying and requesting someone to come and rescue them as they were either trapped in their houses or had no way to travel as bridges had been washed away and the roads were flooded. In one such conversation, a woman, apparently a native of Chooralmala town, was heard crying aloud, saying that someone in her house was trapped under the marsh and debris and could not be pulled out. "Someone, please come and help us. We have lost our house. We don't know whether Nausheen (apparently a family member) is alive. She is trapped in the marsh. Our house is in the town itself...," the woman could be heard saying. Read More...

11:40 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: 101 People Rescued So Far, Shelter Camp Set Up In Kalpetta Town of Wayanad

The rescue operations in Wayanad is being carried out by teams of officials from NDRF, Fire, Police and Revenue department. Around 101 people have been rescued till now. "A shelter camp set up at Bathery St Mary’s SKMJ School in Kalpetta. Medical teams and ambulances are present, and food and clothing are also arranged. There is a requirement for earth excavators," Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan's office informed.

Kerala Landslide Visuals (ETV Bharat)

11:37 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: NDRF Wayanad Rescue Operations Update

Rescue operations by the personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are underway in Wayanad where deadly landslides have left a trail of death and destruction on Tuesday.

"NDRF 04 BN Control Room Actively Monitoring the Wayanad Landslide Situation. Live Ops Continue.Coordinating with SEOC Kerala and Wayanad district officials," NDRF Arakkonam posted on X.

In another post, the NDRF said its team was on the ground at the landslide site in Wayanad. "Evacuation efforts are underway to ensure public safety. Operations continue to rescue and secure affected areas," the NDRF said.

11:20 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: IMD Issues Red Alert For Wayanad, 3 Other Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for four districts in Kerala including Wayanad which was rocked by landslides triggered by incessant rains. The other three districts are neighbouring Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. An Orange alert has been issued for Tuesday for all other districts of the state except Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours. An orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm. An Orange alert has been issued for Tuesday to Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad and Kasaragod districts. The Met office has also issued an Orange alert for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Wednesday also

Red Alert In Wayanad, 3 Other Districts
Red Alert In Wayanad, 3 Other Districts (IMD Trivandrum)

11:10 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Death Toll Rises to 43; Kerala Seeks Military Help For Rescue Operations

The death toll in the devastating landslides in Kerala's Wayanad has increased to 43. Kerala government has sought the assistance of the Indian Army for rescue operations. A Defence PRO said on Tuesday that a team of 43 personnel, led by the Second-in-Command from the 122 Infantry Battalion (TA) MADRAS, has been mobilised to aid in the ongoing rescue efforts.

The team, comprising a Medical Officer, two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs), and 40 soldiers, is equipped to provide critical assistance in the affected area. Their deployment aims to augment existing rescue operations and provide relief to those affected by the landslides. The landslides, which occurred early on Tuesday, has left a trail of destruction in its wake, with several houses destroyed, water bodies swollen, and trees uprooted. The picturesque villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been cut off from other areas, leaving many stranded.

10:54 AM, 30 Jul 2024 (IST)

Kerala Landslide Live Updates: Special Control Room Opened At Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters

A Special 24-hour Control Room has been set up at Thiruvananthapuram Police Headquarters in the wake of massive landslides that hit Kerala early Tuesday morning. The control room is under the direct control of the state police chief. People can dial phone number 9497900402, 0471 2721566 to seek information and assistance related to the deadly landslides that hit several villages in Wayanad, leaving a trail of death and destruction behind.

Northern Region IG is leading the relief operations. Kannur DIG will also reach Wayanad shortly. Meanwhile, to coordinate the rescue, ADGP State Police Chief has instructed that instructions several Armed Police battalions and Malabar Special Police to rush to Wayanad. Specially trained officers are also involved in disaster relief operations.

Kerala Landslide Live Updates
Kerala Landslide Live Updates (ETV Bharat)
