Kerala's Vizhinjam Port Makes History As India's Deepest Draft Container Ship MSC Verona Anchors

Thiruvananthapuram: In a pride moment for Kerala, the Vizhinjam International Seaport here has created several national records in just 10 months of operations including handling the highest number of ultra-large cargo vessels and the deepest-draft vessel in the country.

The port developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) started operations in December last year.

In a social media post, Minister of Ports VN Vasavan said that the arrival of 500 vessels at Vizhinjam International Seaport in such a short span underscores the port’s growing significance in global cargo traffic. He highlighted that this remarkable achievement has been reached in just ten months since the port began commercial operations in December 2024, emphasizing Vizhinjam’s pivotal role in India’s maritime infrastructure.