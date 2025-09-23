Kerala's Vizhinjam Port Makes History As India's Deepest Draft Container Ship MSC Verona Anchors
Ports Minister VN Vasavan said the arrival of the 500th vessel underscores the port’s growing significance in global cargo traffic.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 2:01 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: In a pride moment for Kerala, the Vizhinjam International Seaport here has created several national records in just 10 months of operations including handling the highest number of ultra-large cargo vessels and the deepest-draft vessel in the country.
The port developed and operated by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) started operations in December last year.
In a social media post, Minister of Ports VN Vasavan said that the arrival of 500 vessels at Vizhinjam International Seaport in such a short span underscores the port’s growing significance in global cargo traffic. He highlighted that this remarkable achievement has been reached in just ten months since the port began commercial operations in December 2024, emphasizing Vizhinjam’s pivotal role in India’s maritime infrastructure.
The port will also be handling MSC Verona, the deepest-draft container ship ever handled in the country, with a draft of 17.1 meters, which anchored at Vizhinjam on Tuesday morning, the minister said.
Of the 500 vessels handled at Vizhinjam, 28 were Ultra Large Container Vessels (ULCVs): the highest number ever recorded at a single Indian port.
In this short span, Vizhinjam has already handled 1.1 million TEUs (twenty equivalent units), surpassing its initially projected annual capacity. These numbers underscore the port’s strategic significance in India’s maritime infrastructure and its growing role in driving global trade.
With a natural depth of 18–20 metres and minimal littoral drift, Vizhinjam is uniquely positioned to accommodate the world’s largest container vessels. Its capabilities are rapidly transforming it into India’s premier deep-water transshipment hub, connecting the nation seamlessly to major international trade routes and strengthening its footprint in the global shipping industry.
Vizhinjam’s achievements highlight India’s evolving maritime prowess, showcasing how world-class infrastructure and strategic planning are unlocking new opportunities for commerce, trade and connectivity. As the port continues to scale new heights, it reinforces India’s position as a key gateway in global shipping and trade networks.
